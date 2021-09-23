‘Scorpion’ Leaving Netflix Internationally on September 30th, 2021

The CBS show Scorpion will soon be taking its leave from Netflix in multiple countries including the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany. Others are expected to see the title removed too meaning all four seasons will make their permanent departure from Netflix.

Streaming since 2015, the CBS show has been a mainstay on Netflix internationally but given it’s not a Netflix Original series, its rights were going to expire eventually and now that’s due to happen.

All four seasons of the series created by Nick Santora are set to depart on September 30th, 2021.

Although starting off slow and receiving mixed reviews, the series went on to gather a dedicated fanbase through its years on air between 2014 and 2018.

It starred Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham. It was about a Homeland Security specialist hiring in a supergenius to protect the US from threats both foreign and domestic.

The series was unceremoniously canceled by CBS after four seasons. Some even led a campaign for Netflix to save the show back in 2018 but given we’re 3-years on, that fell on deaf ears.

It’s unclear where the show will stream in most regions once it departs Netflix in late September 2021. Our best guess is that it’ll be held off streaming in most regions to have it as part of ViacomCBS’s new European effort with Sky.

This also makes the likelihood of the show joining Netflix in other regions very unlikely. In the US, the show has been a mainstay on Paramount+ since it debuted where it’ll likely continue to stream into the future. Elsewhere, you can find the show streaming on IMDbTV for free but with advertising.

Will you miss Scorpion once it leaves Netflix? Do you wish Netflix had picked up the show for more seasons? Let us know in the comments.