Mike Flanagan’s New Original Horror Series ‘Midnight Mass’ Cast Announced

Director and creator of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan, is bringing another fantastic new horror series to the streaming service, Midnight Mass. With filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor ending soon, the exciting full cast of Midnight Mass has finally been announced. Below we have all the cast members confirmed for the series, along with everything else we know about Midnight Mass so far.

Midnight Mass is an upcoming Netflix Original horror series written, created and directed by Mike Flanagan. The horror series will be the fourth time Flanagan has produced content for Netflix, or a fifth time if you include The Haunting anthology as separate titles. Working alongside Flanagan is Trevor Macy and Jeff Howard as executive producers, the former of which has worked with Flanagan on several projects before. Subscribers can look forward to more projects from Flanagan and Intrepid pictures thanks to the multi-year deal Netflix has in place with the director and the respective production studio.

Who are the cast members of Midnight Mass?

The following cast members have been announced to star in Midnight Mass:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Kate Siegel Hush | The Haunting of Hill House | Gerald’s Game TBA Hamish Linklater The Big Short | Battleship | Fantastic Four TBA Zach Gilford The Purge: Anarchy | The Last Winter | Dare TBA Annabeth Gish Mystic Pizza | Nixon | Beautiful Girls TBA Michael Trucco Next | Hush | Hunter Killer TBA Samantha Sloyan Hush | Grey’s Anatomy | No Shoulder TBA Henry Thomas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | 11:14 | The Haunting of Hill House TBA Rahul Abburi Good Game | Killer Ransom TBA Crystal Balint The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco | Prison Break | Mech-X4 TBA Matt Bledel Altered Carbon | Mad Men | The Umbrella Academy TBA Alex Essoe Starry Eyes | Doctor Sleep | House of Lies TBA Rahul Kohli Supergirl | Happy Anniversary | iZombie TBA Kristin Lehman The Chronicles of Riddick | The Loft | Motive TBA Robert Longstreet The Haunting of Hill House | Doctor Sleep | The Old Man & The Gun TBA Igby Rigney Blue Bloods | Out of My Comfort Zone TBA Annarah Shephard N/A

The roles of cast members are just to be announced, but we expect to learn more in the near future.

You will have seen plenty of Midnight Mass cast members in previous titles by Mike Flanagan as the director is known for using the same actors on multiple occasions.

When does filming for Midnight Mass begin?

Filming for Midnight Mass will begin on March 16th, 2020 and will run for a few months, ending on July 8th.

2020 has already been a very busy year for Flanagan thanks to the second season in The Haunting anthology. Filming for The Haunting of Bly Manor has been ongoing since late 2019 and is scheduled to end on February 25th, 2020.

Where is filming taking place?

According to our sources filming will take place in Vancouver, Canada.

What is the plot of Midnight Mass?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

How many episodes will Midnight Mass arrive with?

When Midnight Mass was first announced it was confirmed that a total of 7 episodes had been ordered.

What can we expect from the parental rating?

As Mike Flanagan is a well-known director of thriller and horror we can expect Midnight Mass to have a minimum R rating.

For any unsuspecting Christian believing this to be a nice religious drama should turn away fast.

When is the Netflix release date for Midnight Mass?

Still too early to say, but it’s more than likely that Midnight Mass will be coming to Netflix in 2021. We’re expecting to see The Haunting of Bly Manor arrive this fall for the Netflix Halloween line-up.

