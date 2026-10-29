‘Winter Games’ Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Teller Netflix Rom-Com: What We Know So Far

Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Teller will star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic-comedy film, Winter Games. Filming is eyed to begin in Montreal, Canada in March 2027. Here’s everything we know about Winter Games on Netflix.

Winter Games is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy film directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo (Brittany Runs a Marathon), who co-wrote it with Pat Cunnane (Designated Survivor). Oscar-nominated producers Tim and Trevor White (King Richard) produce through Star Thrower Entertainment.

What is the plot of Winter Games?

Set in the high-stakes arena of the Winter Olympic Games, a perpetually overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend collide at their breaking points. Their unexpected connection threatens her medal chances and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village

Who are the cast members of Winter Games?

The only two cast members confirmed for Winter Games are Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Teller.

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Hailee Steinfeld previously starred in Netflix’s award-winning animated series Arcane as the voice of Violet. She has also starred as herself in Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie. She is best known for playing Mary in Sinners and Gwen Stacey in Sony’s animated Spider-Man films, and Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Miles Teller previously starred in Netflix’s psychological sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. He is best known for films such as Whiplash, War Dogs, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Gorge.

What is the production status of Winter Games?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

When is Winter Games coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for Winter Games.

Given the reported filming schedule, Winter Games could headline Netflix’s 2027 Christmas slate, or we’ll see an early Winter 2028 release.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Winter Games on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!