‘Extraction 3’ Wraps Filming in Thailand Ahead of a Huge Year for the Franchise on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has signed off from Thailand, signalling that cameras have stopped rolling on Extraction 3, and it tees up what should be the busiest 12 months the franchise has ever had, with three Extraction titles expected to land on Netflix across 2027.

It’s been a long road to get here. Extraction 3 was first confirmed at TUDUM back in June 2023, just days after Extraction 2 debuted, but Hemsworth’s packed schedule (including Avengers: Doomsday) kept pushing the start date. We tracked the shoot as it finally locked in a 2026 production window in Australia, as Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani closed their deals to return, and as cameras officially started rolling in Sydney in July.

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Now, roughly four months later, it’s a wrap.

Hemsworth Signs Off From Thailand

Hemsworth took to Instagram on October 28th, 2026, with a carousel of off-duty snaps from Thailand (shot by Evan Paterakis) showing him diving, fishing, boxing, and temple-hopping with his sons between shooting days. The caption:

Finishing up my time in Thailand. Crazy few weeks of filming Extraction 3 but managed to fill the weekends with some fun non work adventures too! 🤙

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Worth noting: Netflix and AGBO haven’t posted a formal “that’s a wrap” announcement yet, as they did for the Korean spin-off Tygo back in March. But Hemsworth’s post, combined with the production schedule, tells us all we need to know. Production listings we’ve been tracking had the shoot running from late July through late October 2026 across Sydney, New South Wales, and Thailand, with an estimated budget in the $50 million to $100 million range. Hemsworth’s farewell lines up neatly with the end of that window.

The Thailand leg was never a secret. Hemsworth had been posting from the country for most of October, kicking off with a Muay Thai training session in Bangkok alongside his longtime trainer Jack Boonsanong on October 7th, in which he confirmed he was “shooting Extraction 3 in Thailand.”

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Then, on October 19th, ONE Championship Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon dropped by the set in Ratchaburi. Hemsworth called him a “Muay Thai legend” and thanked him for a pair of personalised gloves destined for the trophy room, while Rodtang posted a video of the pair hugging on set, writing that he’d “always love and respect” the actor.

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If Ratchaburi rings a bell, it should. That’s where chunks of the original Extraction were shot back in 2018, standing in for Dhaka.

Before Thailand, the bulk of the shoot took place in Hemsworth’s backyard. Filming kicked off in Sydney and the NSW South Coast in July, backed by the Australian Government’s Location Offset and the Made in NSW Fund, with the production expected to create around 450 local jobs. In August, set photos from a luxury hotel on Sydney Harbour gave us our first look at Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and franchise newcomer Pierce Brosnan filming a shoot-out that spilled into a brawl. Elba and Hemsworth pointing guns at each other? Sign us up.

Who’s In ‘Extraction 3’?

Sam Hargrave is back in the director’s chair for a third time, working from a script by David Weil (Citadel, Hunters), who takes over writing duties from Joe Russo. The Russos remain on board as producers through AGBO alongside Hemsworth’s Wild State banner, and the film is once again based on the Ciudad graphic novel by Ande Parks, the Russos, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

Here’s the confirmed cast:

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

as Tyler Rake Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan, Rake’s handler and closest ally

as Nik Khan, Rake’s handler and closest ally Idris Elba as Alcott, the shadowy operative who sprang Rake and Nik at the end of Extraction 2

as Alcott, the shadowy operative who sprang Rake and Nik at the end of Extraction 2 Pierce Brosnan (MobLand) in an undisclosed role

(MobLand) in an undisclosed role Don Lee (a.k.a. Ma Dong-seok) as Tygo, the former child soldier turned mercenary who headlines his own spin-off (more on that below)

(a.k.a. Ma Dong-seok) as Tygo, the former child soldier turned mercenary who headlines his own spin-off (more on that below) Joe Taslim (The Raid, Mortal Kombat)

(The Raid, Mortal Kombat) Chi Lewis-Parry (Samson in 28 Years Later)

(Samson in 28 Years Later) Siena Agudong (Prime Video’s upcoming Carrie)

Plot details remain firmly under wraps. We’d expect that to stay the case until Netflix is ready to drop a first look, which, if history is any guide, could come at TUDUM or in a 2027 slate reveal.

When Will ‘Extraction 3’ Be on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t dated the movie, but Hargrave said last year he was targeting a 2027 release, and nothing about the schedule contradicts that.

Here’s the precedent. Extraction 2 wrapped in March 2022 and landed on Netflix in June 2023, a 15-month turnaround. Apply the same gap to an October 2026 wrap and you’re looking at the very end of 2027 or the start of 2028. That said, the sequel’s post-production was unusually long, and Netflix has every incentive to get its biggest action brand back on screens faster. Our working expectation remains the second half of 2027, and we’ve got it listed as expected in 2027 on our 2027 Netflix release schedule.

The stakes are high. The first Extraction remains one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies of all time, and Extraction 2 topped the global charts in June 2023.

Three ‘Extraction’ Titles Expected in 2027

Extraction 3 isn’t flying solo. For the first time, the Russos’ mercenary universe is expanding beyond Tyler Rake, and all three of its in-the-works projects are now through filming and in post-production. We rounded up everything in the pipeline back in March, but here’s where things stand now:

Mercenary: An Extraction Series

The franchise’s first TV outing. Omar Sy leads as Kalidou Diallo, a mercenary who has to navigate warring factions in Libya to rescue a group of hostages. Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) created the eight-episode series, with Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Dormer, Waleed Zuaiter, May Calamawy, and Ed Speleers among the cast. Filming began in Ireland in September 2025, moved to Morocco in December, and wrapped in March 2026. With that long a post-production runway, this is the most likely of the three to arrive first, and we’d pencil it in for the first half of 2027.

Tygo

The Korean spin-off movie that we first reported on in October 2025. Don Lee stars as Tygo, who heads out on a revenge mission through Korea’s criminal underworld after a job goes wrong. Lee Jin-wook (Squid Game), BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Maxim Baldry co-star, and Lee Sang-yong (The Roundup) directs. AGBO confirmed the wrap in March 2026, and the film has yet to show up on any of Netflix’s 2026 dating announcements, so we’re expecting it to be part of the 2027 lineup. Lee playing Tygo in Extraction 3 too means this one is going to connect directly to Rake’s story.

We’ll keep this page updated as official wrap announcements, first looks, and release dates roll in. In the meantime, you can keep tabs on everything Extraction via our franchise hub.

Are you looking forward to Extraction 3? Let us know in the comments below.