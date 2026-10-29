‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix Following Strong Season 4 Viewership

Kate Wyler isn’t done yet. To not much surprise, Netflix has officially renewed The Diplomat for a fifth season, with the announcement landing just two weeks after the political drama’s fourth season dropped on October 15th, 2026.

The renewal confirms what we predicted in our season 5 renewal tracker, although it’s worth noting this is the first time Netflix has made the show sweat for it. Season 3 was confirmed weeks before season 2 premiered in October 2024, and season 4 was greenlit at Netflix’s Upfront in May 2025, months before season 3 arrived. This time around, the series had to prove itself on the charts first. It did.

How did ‘The Diplomat’ season 4 perform?

Pretty well, as it turns out. Netflix says season 4 reached #3 on the Global Top 10 in its second week and entered the Top 10 in 63 countries. That’s broadly in line with what we saw in the first week of data, where the season debuted at #5 on the English TV chart with 4.8 million views, matching season 3’s opening and suggesting the show’s audience has found its level after the steeper drop between seasons 1 and 2.

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Across all four seasons, Netflix says The Diplomat has spent 13 weeks in the Top 10, reached the Top 10 in 87 countries, and racked up over 130 million views since its April 2023 debut. Netflix also notes that season 4 set a new record for the show’s owned social impressions within 13 days of launch although provided no specifics.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 (5-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 3 Netflix titles: The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 3. Combined final total: 41,400,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 over 5 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Final cumulative The Diplomat - Season 4 0 4,800,000 10,300,000 — — — 10,300,000 The Diplomat - Season 2 0 5,600,000 11,500,000 14,800,000 16,800,000 — 16,800,000 The Diplomat - Season 3 0 4,800,000 11,100,000 14,300,000 — — 14,300,000

Awards haven’t hurt either. For season 3, Keri Russell won the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Allison Janney picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and the series earned seven Emmy nominations in total.

Who’s returning for ‘The Diplomat’ season 5?

Netflix is keeping season 5 details under wraps for now, with the announcement only confirming that creator and showrunner Debora Cahn returns. Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie all served as executive producers on season 4, and we’d expect that lineup to carry over.

No cast has been confirmed, but barring any season 4 spoilers (we won’t go there), expect Keri Russell back as Ambassador Kate Wyler alongside Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, plus Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, and Nana Mensah. Whether Jodie Whittaker’s surprise season 4 addition sticks around remains to be seen.

Cahn herself was tight-lipped about the future when we spoke to her ahead of the season 4 launch, saying of a fifth season: “You can ask, but I can’t answer.” Now she can.

When will ‘The Diplomat’ season 5 be on Netflix?

Don’t hold your breath. With the renewal only just confirmed, filming is unlikely to get underway before 2027. Season 4 shot in London through the first half of 2026 for an October release, so if season 5 follows a similar cadence, we’re probably looking at a late 2027 or, more even a 2028 release which would be unexpected for the series given that it’s kept an annual cadence until now. We’ll update our list of renewed Netflix series as more details come in.

In the meantime, if you’ve finished season 4 and want to dig deeper, we’ve got a chat with Cahn on the one question driving the season, plus interviews with composer Marcelo Zarvos and costume designer Jenny Gering.

Are you happy to see The Diplomat renewed for a fifth season? Let us know in the comments below.