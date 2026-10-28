‘From’ Expands to More Netflix Regions in November 2026, And Where’s Season 4?

Just over a week after the MGM+ sci-fi horror hit From landed on Netflix in the United States, the show is set to expand its reach considerably. Beginning Monday, November 24th, 2026, From will start streaming in a host of additional Netflix regions around the world, in many cases for the very first time.

Since its addition on Netflix, the show has been a constant fixture in the US daily top 10s and even ranked #7 on the English TV chart for season 1 between October 19th and October 25th picking up 2.9M views based on 24.3M viewing hours.

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The series is an opportune pickup for Netflix given that they’re currently working with the production team behind the show on its Scooby-Doo: Origins live-action series due for release in 2027.

That’s the good news. The less good news, for US subscribers at least, is that only the first three seasons made it over on October 19th. Season 4, which wrapped up on MGM+ earlier this year, is nowhere to be found. So, is it coming? Let’s dig into what we know and what we expect.

Which Netflix regions are getting From on November 24th?

Our listings show From is set to arrive (but not limited to) the following Netflix regions on November 24th, 2026:

United Kingdom

Canada

France

The Netherlands

Italy

Sweden

India

Belgium

It’s not everywhere. We couldn’t find it coming to Netflix in regions like Australia, Germany, Spain, or Latin America, at least for the moment, keep an eye out on your local listings.

For most of these countries, this will be the first time From has ever been available on Netflix. A handful of regions, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Sweden and Netflix MENA, previously carried season 1 after it landed on Netflix in April 2024 before it departed, so for subscribers there, this marks a return.

It’s worth remembering just how roundabout From’s journey to Netflix has been. When the series was first announced back in 2021, Netflix was lined up to carry it outside the US as a Netflix Original. That never happened as planned, and five years later, the show is finally getting something close to the global Netflix rollout it was originally meant to have.

Will From season 4 come to Netflix?

Here’s where we have to put our speculation hats on, because neither Netflix nor Amazon MGM has said anything about season 4 publicly.

Our best guess is yes, eventually, but not right away. Here’s why.

MGM+ still needs a reason to exist. From is the most-watched series in MGM+ history, and it’s arguably the single biggest reason anyone subscribes to the service. Putting the first three seasons on Netflix works as a giant free trailer. Putting all four on there would mean anyone wanting to catch up ahead of the final season would never need to pick up an MGM+ subscription. Holding back the most recent season keeps a funnel pointing back to MGM+, and we’d wager that’s very much by design.

This is a pattern we’ve seen plenty of times. Licensors often hold back the newest season of a show from Netflix, especially when the series is still airing elsewhere. Amazon MGM in particular has been strategic about what it sends Netflix’s way, and plenty of its licensing deals with Netflix in recent years have been partial, short-term, or both.

Timing around season 5 is the key. Season 5 is currently filming in Halifax and is scheduled to wrap on November 27th, 2026, ahead of a 2027 premiere on MGM+. If Amazon MGM is using Netflix as a promotional tool for the final season, the most logical moment to add season 4 would be shortly before season 5 debuts, giving Netflix viewers a clear path to the end of the story and, crucially, nudging them over to MGM+ for the finale.

So, when could From season 4 hit Netflix?

There are three realistic scenarios as we see it:

Early-to-mid 2027, ahead of season 5’s premiere. This is our most likely outcome. Season 4 gets added to the existing license as a final promotional push before the last episodes arrive on MGM+. After season 5 concludes. Amazon MGM could hold everything newer back until the series has wrapped up entirely, then license the complete show as a single package. That could put season 4 (and 5) on Netflix in 2028 or later. Not at all during this license. Netflix’s deal for seasons 1-3 is a limited-time window, and there’s a real chance it expires before season 4 ever joins. Fargo is the cautionary tale here, with its later seasons never making it onto Netflix before the earlier ones departed.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Netflix’s listings and will update you as soon as season 4 shows up, or if we get word on when seasons 1-3 are due to leave.

Are you hoping From season 4 comes to Netflix before the final season premieres? And are you in one of the new regions getting the show on November 24th? Let us know in the comments.