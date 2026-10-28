5 Best Zombie Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix for Halloween 2026

Halloween is almost upon us! For those spooky-minded subscribers looking for a fright this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best zombie movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix.

Check out our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2026 so you don’t miss any of the latest horror titles. Find Netflix’s permanent “Netflix and Chills” category here, or use our library pages to find even more zombie and other horror titles.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

For Halloween, we’ve also added a filter to the What’s New on Netflix hub page. Use the filter to find new and historical Halloween titles.

Please note: Some of the titles below are restricted to Netflix US and may not be available to stream on Netflix in your region.

Best Zombie TV Shows to Watch on Netflix

5 Black Summer

While Z Nation offers a far more comedic take on the zombie apocalypse, its prequel, Black Summer, is anything but. Black Summer is far more grounded and grittier, stripping away the comedy, leaving a harrowing tale of struggle and survival. To this day, we’re still sad we didn’t get to see a third season.

Trapped in a relentless nightmare, Madison, Travis, and Alicia navigate a brutal world of shifting alliances and ravenous hordes. Cut off from society, this desperate band of survivors must fight tooth and nail against each other just to see another day.

4 Happiness

While not as action-packed as Kingdom or All of Us Are Dead, Happiness is still one of the most entertaining horror-dramas and zombie dramas this decade. The series offers a unique look at a zombie outbreak, in particular, its approach to class discrimination.

During an outbreak of a terrifying new disease that turns the infected into bloodthirsty, lucid beings, residents of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building are sealed inside. Tenants must battle paranoia, class discrimination, and each other to survive the deadly quarantine.

3 The Walking Dead Franchise

Once upon a time, The Walking Dead competed with Game of Thrones for the title of most popular TV series. While The Walking Dead‘s relevance has faded in recent years, it remains the poster child of AMC. In total, The Walking Dead and its spin-offs have 24 seasons on Netflix, totaling 323 episodes, making it one of the best binge-worthy franchises on the platform.

After waking up from a coma, sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes discovers the world has been overrun by hordes of the undead.

2 All of Us Are Dead

The series is one of the best-performing Korean titles and ranks 3rd as the most-watched Korean series on Netflix. We can’t wait to see what unfolds in the second season, which we and fans have been waiting for almost five years. Once again, we can’t help but praise Korean filmmakers for putting the zombie genre back on the map.

A teacher’s desperate experiment to help his bullied son goes disastrously wrong at a local high school, unleashing a deadly virus. Trapped students must fight off hordes of flesh-eating infected classmates and band together while desperately waiting for rescue from an overrun city.

1 Kingdom

Watch on Netflix

Kingdom is not only one of Netflix’s best zombie titles, but, in our minds, one of the best shows the platform has ever produced, period. With stunning cinematography that showcases South Korea’s beauty, an incredible ensemble cast, and terrifying zombies with some of the genre’s best choreography, Kingdom is an absolute masterpiece that belongs on every fan’s watch list.

Set in the Joseon dynasty, a Crown Prince investigates a mysterious plague sweeping the country. He soon discovers a horrifying, flesh-eating epidemic fueled by a mysterious resurrection plant, forcing him to battle both the infected horde and treacherous corrupt officials.

Best Zombie Movies to Watch on Netflix

5 Alive

As the third of five Korean titles on this list, Alive proves that South Korea continues to dominate the zombie genre. Released during the pandemic, the film carries a poignant irony as a young man finds himself trapped inside his apartment while a deadly virus overtakes the city. Gripping from start to finish, it is a thrilling, claustrophobic nightmare.

Trapped alone in his apartment during a sudden, violent viral zombie outbreak that rapidly overtakes Seoul, a terrified young gamer must rely on his wits, limited supplies, and a resilient neighbor across the courtyard to survive the horrific apocalypse.

4 Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Kingdom: Ashin of the North was the franchise’s final chapter, and years later, fans still hope for a third season or special to wrap up the story. The film provides rich backstory on the virus’s origin and ties in beautifully with the main series.

After a devastating betrayal wipes out her family and tribe, young Ashin discovers a mysterious plant that can raise the dead. Consumed by bitter grief, she launches a ruthless, calculated campaign of bloody vengeance against the Joseon kingdom.

3 Cargo

Eight years on, Cargo remains one of Netflix’s best zombie films. Incredibly moving and suspenseful, Martin Freeman delivers a deeply emotional performance as a father desperate to protect his daughter.

Set in a virus-devastated world, a desperate father infected with the rage virus embarks on a harrowing journey across rural Australia to find a safe sanctuary for his infant daughter before his final transformation into a monster claims him.

2 28 Years Later

28 Weeks Later is widely regarded as one of the best British horror films of all time, and despite its poor sequel, fans waited years for a third installment. 28 Years Later was a fine return to form, bringing back the terror of the rage-virus zombies and an incredible ensemble, with phenomenal performances from Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, and Jodie Comer.

Almost 3 decades on since the rage virus ravaged Britain, the small island of Lindisfarne is home to an isolated community of survivors. 12-year-old Spike is confronted with the horrors of the mainland as he leaves the safety of Lindisfarne in search of a doctor to help treat his dying mother.

1 28 Years Later: Bone Temple

28 Years Later: Bone Temple was a surprising box-office failure considering the success of its predecessor, which is a shame as it is arguably the superior of the two films. Once again, Ralph Fiennes delivers an absolutely stellar performance, elevating every project he’s involved with.

After the events of 28 Years Later, Spike finds himself in danger as he is forcefully enlisted into a violent cult led by a brutal religious zealot. Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Kelson makes a major breakthrough with the virus when he builds a deep connection with an infected, intelligent alpha.

What zombie movies and TV shows will you be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!