‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 3 Gets Updated Filming Schedule and Major Production Move Confirmed

Season 2 of The Hunting Wives is still a month away, but with season 3 already locked in at Netflix, attention is turning to when cameras will roll again. We now have an answer, and confirmation of where the East Texas drama is setting up shop after leaving North Carolina behind.

According to an updated production listing, season 3 is scheduled to begin filming on December 2nd, 2026, with production running through April 9th, 2027. That’s a roughly four-month shoot, in line with season 2, which filmed from mid-November 2025 through March 2026. The new dates are a little later than the earlier listings suggesting a November 30th start and April 1st wrap, with both ends nudged back by about a week.

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Filming under the working production banner Love Chuck Productions, the series will be based out of Great Point Studios in Douglasville, just outside Atlanta, Georgia.

That confirms the move we covered back in August, when changes to North Carolina’s film incentive program left the production unable to return to the Charlotte area, where the first two seasons were shot. At the time, producer Joan Cunningham said the show would “probably” relocate to Georgia, and that’s now exactly what’s happening. Cunningham remains on board as line producer for season 3, but fans will have to say goodbye to familiar backdrops like Margo’s Lake Norman house.

Who’s working on ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 3?

Creator Rebecca Cutter returns as showrunner, having already promised that season 3 “will be even more scandalous and twisted.” Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, Dead to Me) is listed as director. Erwin Stoff and Jeremy Beim produce alongside May Cobb, author of the novel the series is based on, with Nicole Abellera Hallman and Jeanne McCarthy handling casting. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment continue to produce for Netflix.

Season 3 will once again run for eight episodes. No cast has been officially confirmed yet, but Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman are expected back as Sophie O’Neill and Margo Banks, pending whatever carnage season 2 leaves in its wake.

When will ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 3 be on Netflix?

If the schedule holds, don’t expect season 3 before late 2027. Season 2 wrapped in March 2026 for a November 26th release, an eight-month gap between the end of filming and premiere. Apply the same turnaround to an April 2027 wrap and you land somewhere around December 2027, though Netflix could easily push it into early 2028.

In the meantime, season 2 of The Hunting Wives arrives on Netflix on November 26th, 2026. You can catch up on the latest trailer and first-look images, the season 2 episode titles, and everything else we know about the new season. The series also features in our rundown of Netflix’s biggest original series coming in November 2026.

Are you looking forward to more of The Hunting Wives? Let us know in the comments below.