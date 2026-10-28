Netflix’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Series Gets Trailer & First Looks Ahead of December Release

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of another Pride & Prejudice adaptation. Netflix has just dropped a trailer and first looks at its six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel — coming on December 3.

Brought to screen by Dolly Alderton (Good Material, Everything I Know About Love), Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice sees The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden portray one of literature’s most iconic love stories, built on love, longing and first impressions. Yes, we’re talking about the enemies-to-lovers romance between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy. The 6-episode series heads to Netflix on December 3.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Jane Austen’s Regency-era novel Pride & Prejudice has been told many times before, on both the big and small screens. The most famous series adaptation aired back in 1995, with Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennett. Later on, the story was adapted for the big screen in the seminal 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Netflix’s upcoming miniseries is not an adaptation that reinvents the story — not like 2016’s satirical Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Rather, it is another ardently faithful adaptation of Austen’s beloved novel, serving to bring the story to a new generation.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” showrunner Dolly Alderton told Netflix. “Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I’m so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book — and those who are yet to meet their Lizzy and Mr. Darcy.”

Alongside Corrin and Lowden, the series also boasts an all-star supporting cast including Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennett, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennett, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins.

Over a year-and-a-half since Netflix announced the adaptation in April 2025, we have our first look at the series. Check out the trailer down below:

First look stills from Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice

Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice series premieres on December 3. Keep checking back here for more updates.