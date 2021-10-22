‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’ Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Among the number of high profile shows leaving Netflix in December 2021 will be the AMC series Turn: Washington’s Spies which departs in full on December 1st in the United States.

Created by Craig Silverstein, the AMC series began airing back on the cable network back in 2014 for four seasons.

The series starred Jamie Bell, Seth Numrich, Daniel Henshall, and Heather Lind and is set in the late 1700s during American Revolutionary War picking up just after the British recaptured Long Island.

40 episodes were produced in total with the final episode airing on August 12th, 2017 and despite poor reviews for the first season, critics were far kinder to the later seasons.

Netflix in the US has streamed the show since March 2015 with new seasons arriving every year thereafter.

Why is Turn: Washington’s Spies leaving Netflix?

The final season of TURN: Washington’s Spies arrived on Netflix on December 2nd, 2017. Now, four years later, the series rights are coming up for renewal which means Netflix has to either renew it (which looks unlikely) or it’ll depart which as confirmed as part of the November/December 2021 departures list, will be on December 1st, 2021.

In recent years, AMC has opted to put their new content exclusively on AMC+ or licensed it elsewhere. Right now, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead are the only two shows to get regular updates onto Netflix. You can see the other AMC shows still on Netflix here.

The most recent removal from the AMC library from Netflix was Hell on Wheels which departed Netflix in December 2020.

Is Turn: Washington’s Spies leaving Netflix Canada?

Netflix Canada also received season 4 around the same time as the United States but it’s unclear whether the AMC show will expire there too. It is more than likely so if you are a Canadian wanting to watch the show, do so now.

Where will Turn: Washington’s Spies stream next?

After leaving Netflix, we strongly suspect the series will become exclusive to AMC+ given that the show is owned and distributed by AMC.

In the case of the recently departed Hell on Wheels, the series also found its way onto The Roku Channel so there’s a possibility it could end up on an AVOD channel.

Will you miss Turn: Washington’s Spies when it leaves Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments down below.