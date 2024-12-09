Netflix News Squid Game

“Mind-blowing” & “Action-Packed”: Early Reactions to ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Arrive

Journalists and influencers have been sharing their initial thoughts about season 2 of Squid Game online.

Ashley Hurst
Squid Game Season Early Social Reactions Flood In

Squid Game S2 Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game S2 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

After over 3 years of waiting, Squid Game season 2 is almost upon us. The new season is back with more games, a stacked new cast of contestants, and more. Now that the social reaction embargo for season 2 has lifted, we’re getting our first reactions to the new batch of episodes. Let’s see everyone’s reactions, including my own!

When Squid Game season 1 premiered in 2021, it quickly became the most popular Netflix show of all time. The Korean survival drama follows a group of cash-strapped people, who are invited by a mysterious company to compete in a series of games, where a cash prize of billions awaits the winner. The games they play are classic children’s playground games, from Red Light, Green Light, to Tug-of-War. But there’s a sinister twist: those who don’t win, die. 

In season 1, the winner of the games was Gi-Hun ( Lee Jung-Jae). Having managed to survive and take home the 45.6 billion won, Gi-Hun ultimately feels guilty about claiming the blood money. And instead of returning home to his family, he decides to turn around and return to Seoul, determined to find a way to end the games for good. In season 2, he ardently tries to find the perpetrators of the games, funding the search with his winnings. However, in spite of his search, he finds himself as a contestant all over again. Check out the trailer: 

The early reception to season 2 has been overwhelmingly positive. 

The Squid Game team was under enormous pressure to deliver a satisfying sophomore season. Given the immense success of season 1 and the 3-year wait for the next installment, fans have been preparing for something special. According to critics, season 2 is worth the wait. 

Now that the social reactions embargo has lifted, we’re seeing short reviews from critics. Naturally, many reviews are quite vague as reviewers cannot disclose specific plot details, but the recurring theme is very positive.

Today’s social embargo coincides with the premiere of the series in South Korea and the show’s strange Golden Globe nomination – more on this below! The full season 2 Squid Game review embargo is currently set to lift on the day of release: December 26th. 

Let’s start with my early impressions, praising the new cast members for their outstanding work: 

Next up, journalist Aayush Sharma heaped further praise on season 2, declaring it “bigger and better” than its predecessor:

Reviewer Rama’s Screen followed up by calling the new season “crazier” than season 1, while also teasing its retribution-based plot: 

Beyond the Trailer‘s Grace Randolph also heaped praise on season 2: 

Germain Lussier, who writes for Gizmodo, was a bit more balanced in his reaction, calling it “addictive,” but said it wasn’t quite as novel as the first season. 

Squid Game Season 2 gets Golden Globe nomination!

Before the new season has even premiered to the public, Squid Game season 2 has already got a Golden Globe nomination under Best Drama Series. If you’re wondering how the show is allowed a nomination despite not yet airing, it’s because season 2 releases on December 26th — and any show that airs within this calendar year is eligible for nomination.

Other shows in the running for Best Drama Series include: Shogun, The Diplomat, Mr and Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and The Day of the Jackal

When does Squid Game season 2 release on Netflix? 

All seven episodes of Squid Game season 2 land on Netflix on December 26th. The third and final season is set to premiere sometime in 2025, although Netflix has not yet set a release date. 

More on Squid Game

Poster Netflix Synopsis: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits -- with deadly high stakes."

Rating: TV-MA
Language: Korean
Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Oh Young-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae
Season Additions:
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on September 17th, 2021
