“Mind-blowing” & “Action-Packed”: Early Reactions to ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Arrive

After over 3 years of waiting, Squid Game season 2 is almost upon us. The new season is back with more games, a stacked new cast of contestants, and more. Now that the social reaction embargo for season 2 has lifted, we’re getting our first reactions to the new batch of episodes. Let’s see everyone’s reactions, including my own!

When Squid Game season 1 premiered in 2021, it quickly became the most popular Netflix show of all time. The Korean survival drama follows a group of cash-strapped people, who are invited by a mysterious company to compete in a series of games, where a cash prize of billions awaits the winner. The games they play are classic children’s playground games, from Red Light, Green Light, to Tug-of-War. But there’s a sinister twist: those who don’t win, die.

In season 1, the winner of the games was Gi-Hun ( Lee Jung-Jae). Having managed to survive and take home the 45.6 billion won, Gi-Hun ultimately feels guilty about claiming the blood money. And instead of returning home to his family, he decides to turn around and return to Seoul, determined to find a way to end the games for good. In season 2, he ardently tries to find the perpetrators of the games, funding the search with his winnings. However, in spite of his search, he finds himself as a contestant all over again. Check out the trailer:

The early reception to season 2 has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Squid Game team was under enormous pressure to deliver a satisfying sophomore season. Given the immense success of season 1 and the 3-year wait for the next installment, fans have been preparing for something special. According to critics, season 2 is worth the wait.

Now that the social reactions embargo has lifted, we’re seeing short reviews from critics. Naturally, many reviews are quite vague as reviewers cannot disclose specific plot details, but the recurring theme is very positive.

Today’s social embargo coincides with the premiere of the series in South Korea and the show’s strange Golden Globe nomination – more on this below! The full season 2 Squid Game review embargo is currently set to lift on the day of release: December 26th.

Let’s start with my early impressions, praising the new cast members for their outstanding work:

'Squid Game' S2 is a brilliant return for Netflix's most popular show. The new cast is magnificent, and Lee Jung-Jae puts in another masterful performance. There's so many amazing action sequences. It's well worth the wait. Get hyped! #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/b5Zz4KdGVj — Ashley (@AshWHurst) December 9, 2024

Next up, journalist Aayush Sharma heaped further praise on season 2, declaring it “bigger and better” than its predecessor:

SQUID GAME Season 2 is a masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche.

The plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games. Lee Jung-Jae is magnificent. It's bigger and better.#SquidGame #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/m3Rbw6EVYd — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) December 9, 2024

Reviewer Rama’s Screen followed up by calling the new season “crazier” than season 1, while also teasing its retribution-based plot:

SQUID GAME season 2 was a lot crazier than the first one. It even had its own "The Deer Hunter" moment that got me all on pins & needles, squeamish. This time it's retribution-based & action-packed. Lee Jung-jae once again delivered a ferocious performance.#SquidGame #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/dXY6qtcJBf — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) December 9, 2024

Beyond the Trailer‘s Grace Randolph also heaped praise on season 2:

I couldn’t imagine a #SquidGame S2… But now that I’ve seen all of S2 I can see MULTIPLE seasons! 🔥🔥🔥 It’s been brilliantly & meaningfully expanded = mind-blowing 🤯 SO. MANY. SURPRISES.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is one of the best talents in entertainment today 🇰🇷🌏🩷 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 9, 2024

Germain Lussier, who writes for Gizmodo, was a bit more balanced in his reaction, calling it “addictive,” but said it wasn’t quite as novel as the first season.

I've seen Squid Game Season 2 and it's addictive. Not quite as novel as season one for obvious reasons but it goes above and beyond to give us new twists, scenarios, games, and more. A smart, fun continuation to the story that sets up a big S3 finale. Also one word: Thanos. pic.twitter.com/QX5ZhCPipX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 9, 2024

Squid Game Season 2 gets Golden Globe nomination!

Before the new season has even premiered to the public, Squid Game season 2 has already got a Golden Globe nomination under Best Drama Series. If you’re wondering how the show is allowed a nomination despite not yet airing, it’s because season 2 releases on December 26th — and any show that airs within this calendar year is eligible for nomination.

Other shows in the running for Best Drama Series include: Shogun, The Diplomat, Mr and Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and The Day of the Jackal.

When does Squid Game season 2 release on Netflix?

All seven episodes of Squid Game season 2 land on Netflix on December 26th. The third and final season is set to premiere sometime in 2025, although Netflix has not yet set a release date.