‘The Forge’ Movie Sets Netflix Streaming Debut in the US

Netflix has confirmed it’ll be streaming The Forge, the recently released movie from the Kendrick Brothers, Alex, and Stephen, who are behind movies like War Room, Overcomer, and Courageous, starting on Saturday, December 21st, 2024, in the United States.

The two-hour movie’s story focuses on Isaiah Wright, a young man adrift a year after high school, who finds himself at a crossroads in this heartfelt journey of self-discovery. With no clear plans for his future, Isaiah is thrust into a transformative experience when his determined single mother and a successful businessman intervene. Underpinned by heartfelt prayers and the guidance of a mentor steeped in biblical wisdom, Isaiah begins to chart a course toward a purpose he never imagined.

The movie features a few big names and rising stars, including Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, Aspen Kennedy, Karen Abercrombie, and T.C. Stallings.

First debuting in theaters on August 23rd, 2024, the movie went on to gross over $40 million at the box office, which is a success given that it was produced on a modest budget of only $5 million.

The movie comes from Sony’s AFFIRM Films division, which specifically produces faith-based movies. The same team released Big George Foreman and Journey to Bethlehem, both of which remain streaming on Netflix US.

How were the reviews for The Forge? Mostly positive with a 64% on RottenTomatoes. Common Sense Media reviewed it positively, saying, “The Forge is a preaching-to-the-converted movie, but non-believers who watch might still appreciate the film’s themes of growth, compassion, forgiveness, and redemption.”

As you’d expect from a movie like this, reviews from audiences are overwhelmingly positive from those who have seen it, with it carrying the newly minted “Verified Hot” badge on RottenTomatoes with a 99% rating based on over 2,500 reviews.

This is one of the last major Sony Pictures Releasing movies to come to Netflix in the US in 2024, with SPC’s Between the Temples also Netflix-bound on December 21st. You’ve also just seen the release of We’ve already started cataloging all the new Sony theatrical movies due out in 2025 with movies like Paddington in Peru, Kraven the Hunter, Venom 3, and the new The Karate Kid movie heading to Netflix next year.

Will you be checking out The Forge when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout December 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.