‘Mo’ Season 2 (Final Season) Will Debut on Netflix in January 2025

It’s been a while since Mo was renewed for a second season, and beyond news that filming got underway in early 2024, news has been tight-lipped. Now, Netflix has confirmed that the new season, consisting of eight new episodes, will drop on January 30th, 2025.

Released in August 2022, Mo is an eight-episode comedy series created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef. It’s loosely based on Amer’s life, living as a Palestinian refugee in Texas and hustling for work and money while waiting for citizenship. In case you missed it, Mo scored a second-season renewal nearly half a year after the series was first released, with the caveat that it would also be the final season.

Solvan “Slick” Naim is was originally announced to return to direct all the episodes, with Ramy Youssef writing the series alongside Mo Amer. Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe, Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy all return for the second season.

Season 2 was filmed once in Houston, Texas, with production taking place between March 6th, 2024, and April 26th, 2024. Originally, reports suggested that it’d be filming over a three-month period. The show has a production budget between $2 and $3M per episode.

What to Expect From Mo Season 2 on Netflix

Mo Amer, who is of Palestinian descent, was recently interviewed at the Los Angeles Times about numerous subjects, including, most pertinently, the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine. The entire interview is worth a read, given his connection to the region and the show is about a Palestinian family. Amer states that the ongoing situation does add pressure on him and his team going into season 2 adding, “… you have to realize is that you’re not going to make everybody happy. You have to approach it that way and just be honest, real, and grounded.” In addition, Amer states, “We’re all realizing how incredibly important this show is. The fact that it’s literally the only television show with a Palestinian family, and a Palestinian lead co-creator at the head, makes it super important to do it justice.”

Netflix has provided the following synopsis for the second season of Mo:

“Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his falafel taco recipe.”

While waiting for the second season of Mo, there are several stand-ups from the comic available on Netflix exclusively that are well worth your time.

Here’s more first looks at the upcoming second and final season:

