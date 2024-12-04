‘Number 24’: Netflix Sets Premiere for Norwegian WWII Film

Netflix has set a New Year’s Day release for the WWII film Number 24 (NR. 24), which hit Norwegian theaters earlier this year. Here’s what you need to know about the film, including some first looks, the dubbed trailer, and everything else we know about the film that’ll be labeled as a Netflix Original in most regions around the world, including the United States.

Arriving on January 1st, 2025, the almost two-hour-long film documents apprentice Gunnar Sønsteby from Rjukan, who makes the bold decision to resist Nazi Germany on the very day of the invasion, eventually rising to lead the daring “Oslo Gang.” Under his leadership, the group executed numerous acts of sabotage, cementing Sønsteby’s legacy as Norway’s greatest war hero.

Sjur Vatne Brean leads the cast, playing Gunnar Sønsteby, with other cast members including August Wittgenstein, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Ines Høysæter Asserson, Per Kjerstad, and Mark Noble.

Given the movie was already released in theaters back in October, we already know what local audiences thought of the movie, and its resounding must-watch. On IMDb, audiences have gifted the movie an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb so far, with critics equally praising it. Norwegian outlet Filmpolitiet stated that the storytelling remains classic and avoids overly stylized techniques; its strong acting, textured cinematography, and thought-provoking themes make it a poignant and effective war drama.

Similar praises came from VG.no who said, “No. 24″ is effectively told, with a thriller pace and in a directing style that does not attract attention, and finely played by both Hivju and Vatne Brean.”

This isn’t the only WWII film set to arrive in 2025 from the Nordics. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that its new Swedish movie The Swedish Connection would drop next year. Henrik Dorsin, Sissela Benn, Jonas Karlsson, and Johan Glans star in a film based on the true story of Gösta Engzell, who, with his team, developed a plan to fool the Nazis to save thousands of Jewish lives.

For the full list of WWII films on Netflix, you can use one of the secret category codes to filter everything Netflix has. You can either click this category link here or type in the code 70023.

