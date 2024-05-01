New Anime on Netflix in June 2024

Here’s your preview of anime coming to Netflix in June 2024!

In case you missed it, May is another exciting month of new anime content on Netflix. We’ll also have a June preview of what’s coming to Netflix soon.

New Anime Series on Netflix in June 2024

Rising Impact (Part 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, You Taichi, Yumiri Hanamori, Misaki Kuno, Yukitoshi Tokumoto

Netflix Release Date: June 22nd, 2024

Nakaba Suzuki, the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins, is finally having his first published manga adapted into an anime!

Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grader, is passionate about baseball and making the ball fly. But a chance encounter with a female professional golfer, Kiria Nishino, kickstarted a new love and passion for golf. Even as an amateur, Gawain has power in his swing to rival the pros, leading to his enrolment at the prestigious Camelot Academy, where aspiring golfers worldwide compete.

New Anime Movies on Netflix in June 2024

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura (2024) N

Director: Toshiki Hirano

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Netflix Release Date: June 6th

One of Netflix’s biggest questions is, “Who would win a fight between Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita?” Finally, in June, it will be answered! In a grand crossover event the two incredible fighters will take each other on in a no holes barred contest.

Ultraman Rising (2024) N

Director: Shannon Tindle, John Aoshima

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Christopher Sean, Tamlyn Tomita, Artt Butler, Karen Maruyama, Rob Fukuzaki

Netflix Release Date: June 14th, 2024

Netflix has quickly become the home of some of the best Ultraman content, and this trend looks set to continue with the incredibly exciting release of Ultraman Rising.

Superstar baseball player Ken Sato is next in line to carry on the mantle of Ultraman, so he returns to Japan. However, fate throws him an even bigger curveball when he feels compelled to raise a newborn Kaiju, who is the child of his greatest nemesis.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2024? Let us know in the comments below!