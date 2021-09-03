Megan Fox Movie ‘Till Death’ Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix has picked up the streaming rights to Till Death, the thriller headlined by Megan Fox. The movie only released in theaters a few months ago and now will be making its SVOD debut on Netflix US in October 2021.

Directed by S.K. Dale, Till Death is a horror-thriller movie that was first released in theaters back in early July. It also released on video-on-demand services around the same time.

The movie is headlined by Megan Fox who has seen a resurgence in popularity again in recent years. She plays the role of Emma who after some rough patches in their relationship, heads with her husband to a secluded lodge. Waking up the next morning, she finds herself handcuffed to her dead husband and has to then fight to survive.

Also in the cast for Till Death includes Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Callan Mulvey (Batman v Superman), Jack Roth (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner).

Netflix US is scheduled to have Till Death streaming from October 1st onwards. Other regions aren’t confirmed although it’s expected that Netflix Canada could also be a recipient of the movie too.

Should you watch Till Death on Netflix?

The answer to this seems to be a resounding yes.

Reviews have been strong for the movie thus far. It holds an 88% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.7 on IMDb. Variety says that Megan Fox’s on-screen presence is magnetic throughout concluding that it’s a glossy entertaining lark.

The movie is distributed by Screen Media Films who in turn is owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul. The distributor has grown rapidly in recent years releasing movies such as Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland, Trigger Point starring Barry Pepper, Naked Singularity starring John Boyega, and Best Sellers starring Michael Caine.

Screen Media Films also debuted The Outpost starring Orlando Bloom onto Netflix on October 1st, 2020 where it spent a couple of weeks in the top 10s.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in October 2021, head over to our preview for the month. If you’re looking forward to watching Till Death on Netflix, let us know in the comments.