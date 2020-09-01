‘Money Heist’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

The international Netflix phenomenon, Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) will officially be returning for a fifth and final season on Netflix in 2021. Here’s the latest and everything we know about Money Heist season 5, including the path to renewal, its release date, production updates, and why we won’t be getting a season 6.

The series has already smashed most records, with it holding the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix. Once again, the series smashed all of the previous records it set. The fourth part of Money Heist managed to rack up an incredible 65 million views.

Before we move onto what we know about season 5, you should check out the accompanying documentary released on April 3rd, 2020 called Money Heist: The Phenomenon. It documents the meteoric rise of the series with guests including Ted Sarandos as well as much of the cast and the creators. It gave us some stunning insights including the fact the show was almost axed.

Part 4 of Money Heist was released on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020, and consisted of eight episodes.

Has Money Heist been renewed for season 5?

Official Netflix renewal: Officially renewed (last updated: 08/02/2020)

It took an eternity, but Netflix officially acknowledged that season 5 of Money Heist is coming in August 2020. Sadly, they also confirmed that “the heist comes to an end” meaning that season 5 will be the final installment of the hit Spanish series.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

In a statement posted to Netflix’s “See What’s Next” account (now labeled Netflix Queue), Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Up until the official renewal in August 2020, Alex Pina and his team of writers and directors have repeatedly said several times that there are plans for a fifth part.

In May 2020 shortly after the release of White Lines, Pina spoke to Deadline, and yet again, all but confirmed the future of the series. The article states:

“Season 5 is coming, but Pina could not confirm any further series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.””

Where is season 5 of Money Heist in production?

Current expected production status: Pre-production (Last updated: August 2020)

In July 2020, we were led to believe thanks to Vancouver Media (the production company behind Money Heist) posting pictures via Instagram that leads us to believe that production has started up but we’ve yet to have official confirmation that filming has started.

In early July 2020, Alex Pina confirmed he’s still writing the fifth season with a glamorous picture of the showrunner in their back garden office. Pina tagged alongside his picture in the office (translated into English): “Writing La Casa de Papel 5.”

Also in July 2020, Pedro Alonso who plays Berlin also posted suggesting he will be returning for season 5 of Money Heist. In the post, he states:

“I just had my hair cut, tried on clothes. They all wore masks. That at times seemed like the Pentagon. Or one of Spielberg about meetings in who knows what phase. The fact is that soon I will be him again. It’s called Berlin and it’s pure love. Sometimes.”

On July 21st, 2020 Alaro Morte posted that it was his first day back saying: “I’m back. The Professor is back.”.

Filming began in August with some on set pictures being leaked out by fans tracking the show. It confirms that Berlin is back for the fifth season and is as dapper as ever.

Nuevas fotos de Pedro y Patrick grabando el 5×01 🖤 pic.twitter.com/57IOwfftZx — sara 🦋 (@chaoticberlermo) August 5, 2020

Below, you can see more photos from on set taken in early August 2020.







In mid-August 2020, Úrsula Corberó (who plays Tokio) posted via her Instagram story that it was her first day back on set.

We got even more behind the scenes photos throughout the course of August 2020 and into September 2020 with those embedded below.

Están grabando dentro del laguito que rodea el castillo de Frederiksborg #lcdp5 pic.twitter.com/q8nfXtvMVV — sara 🦋 (@chaoticberlermo) August 6, 2020

Ya han acabado de rodar por hoy y se están despidiendo y hablando con Colmenar y con Pedro que están en la orilla :’) #lcdp5 pic.twitter.com/CcC7fymMGJ — sara 🦋 (@chaoticberlermo) August 6, 2020

Que esto no era un photoshoot, ha sido Luka que quería una foto de los tres con su móvil, soy una lágrima 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wk2Oz2lz2B — sara 🦋 (@chaoticberlermo) August 5, 2020

New Cast Members for Money Heist Season 5

In August 2020 alongside the official announcement, two new cast members were announced to be featured.

Firstly, Sense8 alum Miguel Ángel Silvestre was announced to be part of season 5. He said on his Instagram (translated into English): “Mamaaaa! How lucky I am? Maximo of joy!”

Miguel’s character is thought to be a new villain for the final season.

Speaking about Miguel’s character and villains in general, Alex Pina said:

“We always try to bring in charismatic, intelligent and brilliant opponents. In this case, from a genre of pure war, we also look for characters in which the intelligence can be like that of the Professor”

The second new cast member announced for season 5 is Patrick Criado. Patrick is most known for his roles in The Aspirant, Plastic Sea, and The King.

In September 2020, we learned of another cast member joining the cast courtesy of FormulaTV. José Manuel Seda, who is a writer, director and actor is best known for his work on Yo soy Bea and directing 2005 short, Tránsito.

Feliz por compartir el maravilloso regalo que recibí el día de mi cumpleaños:mi participación en la temporada final de @LaCasaDePapelTV una de esas series que cuando uno las ve, sueña con estar en ella. Gracias a @VancouverMed y @NetflixES 😊 #lacasapepapel5 #lcdp5 #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/FKS8P3jAED — José Manuel Seda (@josemanuelseda) August 31, 2020

What to expect from season 5 of Money Heist

Warning: spoilers for La Casa De Papel / Money Heist part four and the previous seasons ahead!

Let’s quickly recap the events of part four and how it wrapped up. The heist is very much still on with Lisbon now joining the rest of the gang in the Bank of Spain.

The biggest challenge facing the gang is that The Professor is now the one who has been caught red-handed. With a gun to him, the series cuts to credits with a new rendition of Bella Caio.

There’s been plenty of theories on Alicia who has now gone rogue. Some on Reddit believe her pregnancy to be fake and others even believe she’s the ex-wife of Berlin who was introduced in the fourth season.

Back in the bank, the gang now has to work on the final stages of the heist and begin their escape. We know the team is continuing in the basement to melt down the gold into small balls for extraction.

Of course, the big question that will come if the team does manage to escape is whether they can keep their freedom, unlike last time of course. Is it even possible for them to live normal lives? After all, all their identities are out in the open.

Let’s now get into spoiler hints for the upcoming final season.

Firstly, Berlin is set to return with numerous posts from the actor and Vancouver Media teasing his return. Of course, most of his appearances in Money Heist since part two have been flashbacks which this suggests will continue going into the final season.

When will season 5 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

With an expected delay in filming, we’re probably going to see the series return at some point in 2021.

Our best guess is that it won’t be made available on Netflix until at least summer 2021. Of course, a lot will be dependent on filming schedules during a pandemic which could be moved and changed at any moment.

Alex Pina & team is working on other Netflix projects

The creator of Money Heist is currently under an overall output deal with Netflix. His next Netflix project will likely be out within the next year. In fact, here’s a list of his active projects and what they’re about.

White Lines season one released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. We’re also tracking everything we know about the second season of White Lines in a separate article here although by most accounts, the series is one and done.

season one released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. We’re also tracking everything we know about the second season of White Lines in a separate article here although by most accounts, the series is one and done. Sky Rojo is the other action-based TV series coming to Netflix. That also is currently scheduled for a 2020 release. Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia and Verónica Sánchez are set to star.

We’ve also written extensive guides to where you can find the Money Heist actors in other Netflix Originals plus some recommendations on what to watch next.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Money Heist coming to Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.