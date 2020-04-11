6 Of The Best Series Like ‘Money Heist’ on Netflix

Money Heist has fast become one of Netflix’s biggest global hits. The Spanish series became a full Netflix Original after its first season and with part 4 having just concluded, we thought we’d dive into some similar TV series currently streaming on Netflix.

Last week, our regular contributor Christopher Meir dove into the other Netflix Originals featuring the cast of Money Heist (there is a lot!) but in this article, we’re specifically covering six shows that are strongly similar to Money Heist.

Of course, the journey for Money Heist isn’t quite over yet. The second heist has yet to conclude and as we mull over in our season 5 preview, there’s more to come from the show’s creator too.

Without further ado, here are our top picks on Netflix if you loved Money Heist.

Elite

Seasons available: 3

We’ve picked out Elite on this list purely because it also boasts a huge global audience and similarly to Money Heist, is a Spanish language series.

There’s familiar faces in the series too but perhaps most importantly, it features engaging storytelling and cliffhanger endings that easily rival Money Heist.

Season 3 was made available early in 2020 and although season 4 has yet to be confirmed, it is expected.

Breaking Bad

Number of seasons: 5

Breaking Bad pretty much pops up on all of our lists when it comes to comparisons. That’s because Breaking Bad does some many things tremendously well.

The main comparison is that throughout Breaking Bad, there are several heists that occur. The one that sticks out for me is the train heist Walt and Jessie does in the final season.

It’s an excellent all-rounder and features some top class acting.

Rebellion

Number of seasons: 2

If you love Money Heist, the chances are you also love the soundtrack which has boosted the song “Bella Caoi” into every household. As some will know, the song is actually a revolution song and that’s how we come to our next pick.

Rebellion is an Irish series taking place in 1916 and dramatizes the Easter Rising that saw Irish revolutionary fighters come up against the British.

Bodyguard

Number of seasons: 1

If you love how Money Heist is an organization vs the government and would like to route for the other side, Bodyguard is the series for you.

The superb drama has us following a complex ex-military man who now serves as a bodyguard for a top member of the British government.

It’s got the high octane drama that you’ve come to love in Money Heist as well as well-developed characters.

Vis a Vis

Number of seasons: 4

Again, we’re highlighting another excellent Spanish show here that’s excellently written and features some familiar faces too.

Four seasons are on Netflix (the same number as Money Heist) and is a prison drama about a young woman having to navigate her new life behind bars.

It’s gritty and features the same emotional punches as Money heist.

The series is available in most regions except the UK where it’s available on 4oD.

Designated Survivor

Number of seasons: 3

We all love cliffhanger endings and I can’t think of a show released more recently that delivers on them as well as Designated Survivor.

Like Money Heist, the show originally aired elsewhere before being transported to Netflix and becoming a full Netflix Original.

It stars Kiefer Sutherland who appears as an American politician who is the only survivor after an attack during the State of the Union.

These are our six suggestions but perhaps you have another? Leave it in the comment section down below.