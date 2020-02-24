Netflix Action Thriller ‘Extraction’ Starring Chris Hemsworth Coming to Netflix April 2020

With March shaping up to be a super hot month of Originals, we can already begin to look forward to what’s coming in April 2020. Arriving later this Spring will be the action-thriller Extraction starring Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. We have everything you need to know about Extraction, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Extraction is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.

When is the Netflix release date for Extraction?

USA Today confirmed that Extraction will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, 24th April 2020.

Subscribers will be able to stream Extraction globally, so no matter where you are in the world, Extraction will be available for you.

What is the plot of Extraction?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

Who are the cast members of Extraction?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Extraction:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tyler Rake Chris Hemsworth Avengers Assemble | Thor: Ragnarok | Men in Black: International Thiago Chris Jai Alex Thundercats Roar | Darksiders Genesis | Out of the Fire Ovi Mahajan Rudhraksh Jaiswal Out of the Fire | Noor | The Tenant Ruthie Rayna Campbell Lapse of Honour | Maleficent: Mistress of Evil | Out of the Fire TBA David Harbour Stranger Things | Hellboy | A Walk Among the Tombstones TBA Golshifteh Farahani Paterson | About Elly | Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge TBA Derek Luke Antwone Fisher | Glory Road | Captain America: The First Avenger TBA Randeep Hooda Sarbjit | Beeba Boys | Highway TBA Pankaj Tripathi Gangs of Wasseypur | Stree | Newton TBA Marc Donato White Oleander | The Final | The Sweet Hereafter

When and where did production take place for Extraction?

Filming for Extraction began in November 2018 and took place over the course of several countries until concluding in March 2019.

Some of the locations that were used are:

India – Ahmedabad

Thailand – Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi

Bangladesh – Dhaka

Will the film be available to stream in 4K?

As is required of new Netflix Original movies, Extraction will be available to stream in 4K. To watch Extraction in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription and an internet connection capable of 25Mbps.

What is the parental rating of Extraction?

While the parental rating hasn’t been confirmed, it’s more than likely that Extraction will have an R rating.

Are you looking forward to the release of Extracted? Let us know in the comments below!