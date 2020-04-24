Seasons 1-3 of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Coming to Netflix in May 2020

This year, Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender hit 15 years old. In celebration, Netflix is not only producing the upcoming live-action series but the 2010 movie and the animated series are coming to the service too. Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons 1-3 will join Netflix US in May 2020.

The animated series which first premiered on Nickelodeon all the way back in 2005 is still incredibly popular to this day. Following two siblings they find Aang who learns he’s an Airbender which are all but extinct and it’s down to him to defeat the fire nation.

The series was spread across three seasons and ran for 61 episodes.

If you’re reading this the chances are you’re in a Netflix region where Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t on Netflix.

Why isn’t Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix in the US?

In the United States, Netflix has slowly been licensing Nick titles although it’s hard to guess which ones they’ll get. Netflix did get a select few Nick titles earlier in 2020 and is set to benefit from an output deal with Nickelodeon too.

However, in April 2020, NX on Netflix, a social account dedicated to anime, sci-fi and animation shared the news that seasons 1-3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender will join Netflix in the United States on May 15th, 2020.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

What regions are streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Of the main English speaking countries, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom are all currently streaming all three seasons of

Thanks to Unogs, we also know that in fact, the majority of regions are currently streaming all three seasons too.

Other regions streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender include:

Turkey

The Netherlands

Mexico

Latin America

Mainland Europe

What we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix series

We’re compiling a full list of everything we know about the upcoming live-action series headed to Netflix in a dedicated article here. But the main headlines is that it’s going to be written and directed by the original writers (unlike that other movie we don’t talk about) and that it’s likely due for release in 2021 with production starting this year.

Would you like to see Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix? Let us know down below.