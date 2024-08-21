Netflix Adding Multiple Seasons of ‘Brassic’ in the United Kingdom

Netflix continues bolstering its library in the United Kingdom, which now has 8,480 titles, including both movies and series, making it one of the largest Netflix libraries in the world. Joining the service for the first time this month is a Sky Original series in the form of multiple seasons of Brassic.

On the air since 2019, Brassic is a crime comedy-drama from Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst about a group of friends who are on the verge of adulthood and getting up to all kinds of hijinx.

The show’s huge ensemble cast includes Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, and Parth Thakerar.

The series is one of Sky’s most successful. The network just renewed it for a seventh season over the summer, and a sixth season is set to debut on Sky Max later this year. It’s currently the longest-running series on Sky alongside Trollied.

At least two seasons are expected to air on Netflix (the exact number of seasons will be revealed when the show is released), with up to five possibly being added. Still, it is only available in the United Kingdom beginning Thursday, August 22nd.

This continues Netflix’s global push into licensing more and more content from distributors who had previously turned off their taps to Netflix in the past. We’ve seen it in the US, especially with thousands of TV episodes coming to the platform, including recently a big dump of shows from AMC. In the United Kingdom, that’s continued throughout 2024, although more with select local programming from the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Channel 5 plus now, Sky. Recently, we’ve seen Netflix UK license All Creatures Great & Small from Channel 5, Babylon from Channel 4, and Honor from ITV.

Netflix has worked with Sky before, so this isn’t entirely out of the ordinary. Broadly speaking, however, most Sky Original series have been locked to both Sky and its Now service in the United Kingdom. Previous team-ups where Netflix typically serves as an international distributor include Sick Note starring Rupert Grint (although it recently departed) as well as picking up movies and nature documentaries and series.

Are you looking forward to watching Brassic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.