Fan-Favorite Choice for Toph in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Confirms She Hasn’t Been Cast

It appears that the search for Toph for the upcoming second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender has come to a close, and one of the front runners (at least among fans) has shared a disappointing update to state that she hasn’t gotten the role.

For those unfamiliar, Diana Tsoy was a fan-favorite among fans for the role of Toph following her stunning performance in a concept video that was posted to social media in January 2024, and the YouTube video alone has gone on to amass close to 1 million views.

It sees Tsoy dressed in Toph’s attire and defending herself against a series of oncoming attackers using a mixture of martial arts and Earth bending to fend them off. The comments in the video are glowing with one saying, “She got all of of Tophs mannerisms, how she doesn’t directly look at who she’s fighting, her wide stance, the mantis style, perfect!” and another saying, “The way she just plants her heel tells me you completely understand her character and fighting style. The way she moved that one guy into the other man’s attack was perfect for her! Very well done, the actors sold the choreography, and you absolutely get the sense that Toph is listening and waiting for each opening.”

In case you missed it over the summer, Netflix issued a wide-open casting call for the role of Toph, who is prominent for the next two seasons as the show ventures deeper into the Earth Kingdom. The open casting call especially invited those who were blind or who had low vision to submit applications. In recent weeks, we’ve also learned that Netflix has been casting for the roles of Ursa and Long Feng, in addition to three new roles that weren’t in the original Nickelodeon show.

Overnight, the young actress shared in a video on Instagram that she hadn’t got the role. “I wanted to update you on my journey for Toph,” Tsoy begins the video by adding, “So, unfortunately, I didn’t get the role. It’s pretty sad news for me. As you probably know, I’ve been pursuing this role for a very long time. I started my journey for Toph in 2021 when they just started filming season 1 in Vancouver, and in 2022, my video pitch for Toph accidentally got leaked online, but I don’t regret it as I wouldn’t have you guys by my side.”

The video continues with Tsoy asking fans to support the production’s ultimate choice for the role and stating that she was 100% sure they’d picked out the best young actress for the role. She states that whoever got the part had to go through a rigorous audition process, which Tsong calls “pretty crazy.”

There is no word on when casting will be announced to the public for Toph. We do know Geeked Week is coming up, and from the teaser trailer Netflix released, we know that Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to feature. However, given that production for season 2 doesn’t get underway until October, keep expectations for any visuals to a minimum.

Are you disappointed Diana Tsoy didn’t nab the role of Toph in season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know in the comments.