Rupert Grint Netflix Series ‘Sick Note’ Leaving In November 2023

An excellent British comedy is leaving Netflix in multiple regions in November 2023. It stars Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, Don Johnson, and even Lindsay Lohan.

Created by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, the 14-episode series premiered in the UK in November 2017, with a second season airing in 2018. It aired on the UK channel Sky One, with Netflix picking up the license to the show in 2018, with both seasons dropping on November 23rd, 2018.

The series sees Grint playing the role of Daniel Glass, an insurance agent who, after getting misdiagnosed with cancer, goes on a lying spree because he thinks everyone treats him much nicer when he’s dying.

A third season of the show never came to fruition despite the creator stating that they would’ve liked it to. It was never canceled publicly, either; instead just left in limbo.

Netflix UK was the sole exception for Sick Note, which never received the series in any capacity (even as a licensed title). Instead, it was and continues to be exclusive to Sky and their respective streaming service Now.

When will Sick Note Leave Netflix?

As per a note on the Netflix page (screenshot below from Netflix US), the show’s last day on the service will be November 22nd, 2023, with the actual removal planned for November 23rd.

The expiration coincides exactly five years following its initial license.

According to numerous sensors, the series is leaving Netflix globally, with all regions losing the show on November 23rd.

Why is Sick Note being removed despite being a Netflix Original?

Well, it comes down to licensing. Netflix doesn’t actually own Sick Note despite it being a Netflix Original. Instead, it just owns the exclusive licensing rights to the show for a fixed period of time. This isn’t the first time a Netflix Original has been removed. In fact, dozens have departed over the past few years, with Sick Note now joining the list.

For the complete list (and we do mean complete) of what’s leaving Netflix throughout November 2023 in the US, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Sick Note when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.