‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Leaving Netflix Beginning in October 2024

For ninety episodes spread across six seasons, How to Get Away with Murder was an ABC favorite between 2014 and 2020 and for close to a decade, the show has called Netflix its home in the US.

Created by Peter Nowalk, the fan-favorite series saw Viola Davis play the role of Annalise Keating, a criminal defense attorney and law professor at Middleton University who along with her students, find themselves wrapped up in murder mystery cases.

Alongside Davis, the series starred Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Katie Findlay, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, and Liza Weil.

Netflix first licensed the show in the United States in September 2015, and new seasons were released annually thereafter. Netflix has held the exclusive streaming rights to the show for this period, with Hulu only serving as a catch-up service for prior seasons.

We understand that the show is leaving Netflix in two waves in the waning months of 2024.

Netflix in the United States will see all six seasons of How to Get Away With Murder leave on October 1st, 2024 (your last day to watch being September 31st)

International regions like the United Kingdom will keep the show a few months longer, with all six seasons leaving on December 9th, 2024.

Typically, removals align with their final season addition date, although that’s not the case here. Season 6 of How To Get Away With Murder was added to Netflix on June 13th, 2020, so, in fact, we’ve seen the series stay a little longer than first expected, but as with all ABC shows from the 2010s, Netflix holds the license for the lifetime of the show plus four years.

Although this particular Shonda Rhimes series is leaving Netflix in the United States, all of the famed creators of Netflix Originals are going nowhere. However, the departure of How To Get Away With Murder means that only Grey’s Anatomy from Rhimes’ ABC output remains on Netflix. That show, now shared with Disney+ and Hulu in the United States, won’t go anywhere until the show stops producing seasons, and for the moment, that doesn’t seem to be happening, with season 21 coming soon, meaning the show will remain on Netflix US through at least 2028. Other Shondaland removals in recent years include Private Practice and Scandal, which departed in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

