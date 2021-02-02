Netflix Adventure Drama ‘News of the World’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

It’s an exciting February for Netflix subscribers as the first Netflix Original starring Tom Hanks arrives soon. In what should be another fantastic role for the Hollywood veteran, the action-adventure is set to excite subscribers around the world. We have everything you need to know about News of the World, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

News of the World is an upcoming Netflix Original adventure-drama directed, and written by Paul Greengrass. The feature is based on the novel of the same name by author Paulette Jiles. Production was handled by Playtone, the production company set up by Tom Hanks, and producer Gary Goetzman in the late 90s.

When is the News of the World Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we now have confirmation that News of the World will be available to stream on Netflix globally on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

News of the World debuted in the USA in late 2020 when it received a limited theatrical release. Critics have already responded extremely well to the feature, which makes its international release on Netflix even more exciting.

The official runtime for News of the World is 118 minutes.

What is the plot of News of the World?

American Civil War veteran Captain Kidd agrees to deliver a girl, Johana, to her aunt and uncle years after her kidnapping at the hands of the Kiowa people. The pair travel along the dangerous landscape of Texas, where they face danger from nature and the evil of humanity.

Who are the cast members of News of the World?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in News of the World:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Captain Kidd Tom Hanks Cast Away | Saving Private Ryan | Forrest Gump Johanna Helena Zengel System Crasher | Dark Blue Gil | Baby Bitchka Almay Michael Covino The Climb | All Wrong | Keep in Touch John Calley Fred Hechinger Eighth Grade | Alex Strangelove | The Woman in the Window Wilhelm Leonberger Neil Sandilands The Flash | The 100 | The Americans Merritt Farley Thomas Francis Murphy Mindhunter | 12 Years a Slave | Free State of Jones Jane Mare Winningham Philomena | Turner & Hooch | St. Elmo’s Fire Ella Gannett Elizabeth Marvel True Grit | Lincoln | Gifted Charles Edgefield Chukwudi Iwuji Designated Survivor | When They See Us | John Wick 2 Christopher John Kidd Ray McKinnon Le Mans ’66 | Mud | Sons of Anarchy Willie Branholme Bill Camp 12 Year’s a Slave | Joker | Birdman

It’s perhaps taken longer than expected but Tom Hanks’s role as Captain Kidd will be his first in a Netflix Original.

When and where did filming take place for News of the World?

Principal photography for News of the World began in Santa Fe, New Mexico on September 2nd, 2019. The feature was originally scheduled to be produced by Fox pictures, but according to reports, it changed hands to Universal after Disney acquired Fox.

Are you excited for the release of News of the World on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!