‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ Coming to Netflix in February 2021

It still feels like To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You only just dropped yesterday, but fans will be excited to learn that the final film of the trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever drops on Netflix in February 2021. Below is everything you need to know about To All the Boys: Always and Forever including the plot, cast, and potential release date.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the third installment of the To All the Boys series, and is based on the novel Always and Forever by author Jenny Han. Unlike the first two films, the third film’s screenplay hasn’t been written by Sofia Alverez and instead has been written by Katie Lovejoy. Directing the film is Michael Fimorgnari, who also directed To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

When is the Netflix release date for To All the Boys: Always and Forever?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we now know To All the Boys: Always and Forever lands on Netflix on Friday, February 12th, 2021. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

What is the plot of To All the Boys: Always and Forever?

The synopsis below is from the basic plot of the book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean:

As Lara Jean enters her final year of High School she’s looking forward to spending what time she left with her boyfriend Peter, before they go to college. Peter, having been accepted into the University of Virginia early on a sports scholarship, is waiting to learn if Lara Jean has been accepted to UVA too. When the pair learn that Lara has been rejected, their relationship is put to the test when Lara begins to look for other colleges.

Who are the cast members of To All the Boys: Always and Forever?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in To All the Boys: Always and Forever:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lara Jean Lana Condor To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | X: Men Apocalypse | Alita: Battle Angel Peter Noah Centineo The Perfect Date | Sierra Burgess Is a Loser | The Fosters Christine Madeleine Arthur Big Eyes | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | The Family Trina Rothschild Sarayu Blue I Feel Bad | Blockers | No Tomorrow Margot Covey Janel Parrish Pretty Little Liars | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Trespassers Mrs. Gayle Kavinsky Lisa Durupt Shall We Dance | Puppet Killer | Preggoland Gen Emilija Baranac Riverdale | Beyond | Deadly Sorority Angela Kayla Deorksen Love You to Death | The Good Doctor | Supernatural Young Lara Jean Momona Tamada The Boys | The Terror | To All the Boys P.S I Still Love You Aunt Carrie Linda Ko To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You | The Flash | Descendants 3 Mollie Marshall Molly Grace The Perfection | Charmed | To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You

As you can see from the table above plenty of stars from the first two films will be reprising their roles for the third installment.

When did filming take place for To All the Boys: Always and Forever?

Filming took place back to back for the second and third installments in the series. That’s why there is a significantly shorter wait between To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

All of the filming for the third film took place between July and August of 2019. By the time you read this, To All the Boys: Always and Forever will have completed post-production.

What is the runtime of To All the Boys: Always and Forever,?

According to the movies’ official IMDb page, the run time is 109 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!