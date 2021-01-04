Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in February 2021

The new year has only just started, but we’ve already begun to learn which movies & TV series will be leaving Netflix UK in February 2021.

The start of the month will see a huge loss for the children’s library as nearly all of the Power Rangers content on Netflix is scheduled to leave. Twenty seasons of Power Rangers, spanning decades, hundreds of episodes, and days’ worth of content will be leaving on February 1st, 2021.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in February 2021. Further titles will be announced throughout January and February.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2021

Behzat Ç (Season 1)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (2 Seasons)

Defendant (1 Season)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (1 Season)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1 Season)

My Life My Story (1 Season)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1 Season)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (1 Season)

Power Rangers in Space (1 Season)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1 Season)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (1 Season)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (1 Season)

Power Rangers RPM (1 Season)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Time Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Turbo (1 Season)

Power Rangers Wild Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Zeo (1 Season)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (1 Season)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (1 Season)

Total Drama (1 Season)

V.R. Troopers (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on February 2nd, 2021

Diary of a Night Watchman (1 Season)

The Rebel (1 Season)

Which movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in February 2021? Let us know in the comments below!