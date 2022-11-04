Netflix ‘American Primeval’ Series In Works From Peter Berg and Eric Newman

Two creators under overall deals are eying their next project with Netflix in the form of a new limited series called American Primeval.

Details on the new series are slim, but two sources indicate that the limited series will begin filming as soon as February 2023 in New Mexico, United States.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the upcoming series that’s currently in active development:

“Traveling West with her son, Sara joins a Mormon caravan headed in the same direction but bloody conflict erupts between the Native Americans and those claiming the land for themselves.”

Rachel Tenner serves as the casting director for the new series. Armando Salas will serve as director of photography/cinematographer.

The project is a collaboration between Film 44 (helmed by Peter Berg) and Grand Electric (helmed by Eric Newman). Both are under overall deals with Netflix and have previously partnered up on the upcoming limited series Painkiller.

Peter Berg is expected to serve as a director in the series while Eric Newman produces.

Berg, through Film 44, struck a deal with Netflix back in March 2021 where he would produce and direct new movies and series for the streamer. Thus far, he’s delivered Spenser Confidential. That deal is expected to be coming to an end after three years in early 2023.

Elsewhere, Berg serves as pilot director on the Pain Killer limited series and was an executive producer on the shelved The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving The Apocalypse series.

Eric Newman, through Grand Electric, has worked on a slew of Netflix projects over the years, with more on the way. He struck his deal back in 2020, which is expected to end by the close of this year.

Newman’s other announced Netflix projects include Rebel Moon, Griselda, and The Upper World.

We’ll create a bigger preview when we have more on this upcoming limited series at Netflix.