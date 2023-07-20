‘The Corps’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far The Pink Marine’s Adaptation

Netflix and Sony Pictures Television have confirmed their new series based on the best-selling autobiography by Greg Cope White The Pink Marine, with the working title The Corps. The series will star Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga. Production has halted due to the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike.

What’s on Netflix first broke the news that this adaptation was in the works back in March 2023. Back then, the project was just referred to as the Untitled Marine Project.

The series is being created, produced, and written by Andy Parker, whose credits include Netflix’s Tales of the City and Imposters. Parker will also serve as showrunner for the series. Original book author and US Marine Greg Hope White joined Parker in the writer’s room as well in the role of a producer. Peter Hoar (The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy) will direct and serve as an executive producer for the first episode.

Executive producers are Norman Lear and Brent Miller (One Day at a Time, LIVE In Front of a Studio Audience), Rachel Davidson, and Scott Hornbacher.

Here’s everything we know about The Corps so far:

What’s the plot of The Corps?

As stated earlier, Netflix’s The Corps is an adaptation of author and ex-marine Greg Cope White’s autobiography titled The Pink Marine, which was published in 2016.

Per GoodReads, here’s the full synopsis of the book:

“The Pink Marine is the story-full of hilarity and heartbreak-of how a teenage boy who struggles with self-acceptance and doesn’t fit the traditional definition of masculinity finds acceptance and self-worth in Marine Corps boot camp. When Greg Cope White’s best friend tells him he’s spending his summer in Marine Corps boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, all Greg hears is ‘summer’ and ‘camp’. Despite dire warnings from his friend, Greg vows to join him in recruit training. He’s eighteen, underweight, he’s never run a mile-and he’s gay. Greg’s sheltered life hadn’t prepared him for military service. A prince out of water, he packed five suitcases since he’d never been away from home for thirteen weeks. The U.S. Marines stripped him from all of that, shaved his head and put a rifle in his hands. At first he struggles to keep up, and afraid his secret will be discovered. But midway through, the desire to survive and become a Marine trumps fear. He learns that everyone, just like in the real world, comes into the service feeling ‘different’; possibly prejudged for the color of their skin, their weight, their poverty–some have even chosen boot camp over jail. Can a flighty, 112-pound, unmanly Texan transform into one of the few, the proud, the Marines? Will Greg even survive?”

Who is cast in The Corps?

Miles Heizer stars as Cameron Cope, the charming underdog — a gay, bullied teenager living in a chaotic home with his narcissistic mom — he impulsively joins the Marines with his straight best friend in hopes that he’ll finally be made into a “real man.”

Vera Farmiga stars as Barbara Cope, a chameleon — always on the run from the consequences of her actions — but she becomes unmoored when her son Cameron leaves her for the Marine Corps.

Max Parker stars as Sgt. Sullivan, the consummate elite Recon Marine, has been decorated for valor on numerous top-secret missions, but struggles to keep his own secret hidden. Haunted by his past, Sullivan sees himself in Cameron and tries to prepare him for the same personal war he’ll face beyond boot camp. Liam Oh stars as Ray McCaffey. Ray is Cameron’s ride or die and the son of a strict Marine father. Ray carries the pressure of having to be best at all times, but when boot camp shakes his faith in himself, he is forced to reevaluate his life’s trajectory.

They will be joined by Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble and Joy Osmanski.

How many episodes will be in The Corps?

Netflix’s The Corps is confirmed to consist of 10 episodes.

What’s the production status of The Corps?

Official Production Status: Delayed (Last Updated: 20/07/2023)

Filming for The Corps began on April 17th, 2023, and was due to run until October 21st, 2023. However, production has been put on hold thanks to the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike.

It’s currently unknown when production will resume.

What’s the Netflix release date of The Corps?

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for The Corps, but considering its September production wrap, a mid-2024 release would be possible.