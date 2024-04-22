‘Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf’ Martial-Arts Anime Coming to Netflix in May 2024

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf joins Netflix’s growing library of martial arts anime. Coming to Netflix in May 2024, here’s everything we know about the new anime series.

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series directed by Atsushi Ikariya. It is based on Baku Yumemakura’s novel Garouden.

To ensure the realism of the combat in the anime, Netflix has revealed that the series has taken inspiration from real life by capturing footage of martial artists from diverse backgrounds, such as boxing, karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and sumo. NAZ is the animation studio behind the anime series.

AA= has provided “powerful” themes for the anime with songs FIGHT & PRIDE and CRY BOY.

Thanks to the official trailer, we’ve learned that Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf will be available on Netflix on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.

The anime will be available exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

What is the plot of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf?

The sins of the past catch up with skilled martial arts fighter Juzo Fujimaki when he is blackmailed into fighting in a deadly underground martial arts tournament, all while struggling to deal with a determined detective hot on his trail and a three million yen bounty on his head.

Who is the cast of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf?

Ryouta Takeuchi plays the lead role of Juuzou Fujimaki. The actor is best known for providing the voice of Elias Ainsworth in The Ancient Magus’ Bride. He also starred as Wakatoshi Ushijima in Haikyuu and Darui in Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto.

Tetsu Inada plays the supporting role of Tanba Bunshichi. My Hero Academia fans will recognize the actor as the voice of Endeavor. He is also the voice of Kaido in One Piece and Sajin Komamura in Bleach.

Rintarou Nishi plays the supporting role of Matsuo Shouzan. The actor is most well-known as Yakumo Oomori in Tokyo Ghoul and the Japanese dub actor Stephen (Daigo Tsuwabuki) in Pokemon. He was also the voice of Moblit Berner in Attack on Titan and Tetsuzaemon Iba in Bleach.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Shunsuke Takeuchi (Lupin Zero) as Tsutomu Himekawa

(Lupin Zero) as Tsutomu Himekawa Maki Izawa (The Rising of the Shield Hero) as Sergeant

(The Rising of the Shield Hero) as Sergeant Shirou Saitou (Bleach) as Ranbo

(Bleach) as Ranbo Yuuko Kaida (Gintama) as Koiso Miyuki

(Gintama) as Koiso Miyuki Yoshimasa Hosoya (Attack on Titan) as Carlos Nagato

(Attack on Titan) as Carlos Nagato Kenjirou Ysuda (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Oleg Zaitsev

(Jujutsu Kaisen) as Oleg Zaitsev Yume Miyamoto (SSSS.Gridman) as Chisaki Shino

