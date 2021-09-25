Netflix Anime ‘Ultraman’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in 2022

We heard the news in 2019 that Ultraman had been renewed for a second season on Netflix, but since then any news has been extremely barren, until now. It has been confirmed that Ultraman season 2 will be coming to Netflix in 2022.

Ultraman is a Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name. The Ultraman franchise is one of the most influential series from Japan. Such shows like Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and VR Troopers wouldn’t exist with the influence Ultraman had on the Tokusatsu genre.

Many years have passed since the events of the original Ultraman. Now perceived as a memory the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ is believed to have left earth and returned to his home planet. Shinjiro Hayata discovers that his father was the Ultraman. Taking the mantle from his father Shinjiro becomes the new Ultraman of the earth.

Ultraman Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: 12/06/2019)

We now have confirmation that Ultraman will be returning for a second season on Netflix. The announcement was made across various social media platforms to the delight of fans worldwide.

Get ready to armor up once again, Ultraman is coming back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/34Bsn0MRMt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 11, 2019

Ultraman Season 2 Netflix Release Date

It’s taken a surprisingly long time for Netflix to announce it, but Ultraman will return with the second season in 2022.

The news was announced as a part of Netflix’s anime spotlight during the TUDUM event.

Would you like to see another season of Ultraman? Let us know in the comments below!