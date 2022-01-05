‘Manifest’ Added to More Netflix Countries; Reclimbs Netflix Top 10s

Manifest is slowly touching down on Netflix around the world with at least 16 new regions of Netflix receiving the show on January 1st, 2022. As a result, the show is back in the global top 10 charts.

As of January 5th, Manifest is now the fifth-biggest TV show on Netflix in the world again trailing the globally released Netflix Originals Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and Stay Close.

The show is regaining in the top 10s again thanks to its global rollout onto Netflix. In 2021, Netflix first licensed the show in June 2021 in both the United States and Canada. Of course, Netflix went on to pick up the show for a fourth season with the promise that more regions would get the first three seasons towards the end of 2021. That, sadly, never came to fruition.

However, on January 1st, over 16 countries received the show. The regions now carrying the show include:

Australia (Season 1-3)

Greece (Seasons 1-2)

Hong Kong (Seasons 1-3)

Iceland (Seasons 1-2)

Israel (Seasons 1-3)

Italy (Seasons 1-3)

Lithuania (Season 1-3)

Malaysia (Seasons 1-3)

Philippines (Seasons 1-3)

Russia (Seasons 1-3)

Singapore (Seasons 1-3)

South Africa (Seasons 1-2)

Switzerland (Seasons 1-3)

Thailand (Seasons 1-3)

The Netherlands (Seasons 1-2)

Ukraine (Seasons 1-3)

You’ll notice a number of countries only managed to get the license to the first two seasons. In most of these cases, that’s because local broadcasters still have the rights to season 3 and those should expire over the course of the next year.

As a result of this addition, the show is currently appearing in the top 10s in these respective regions. In Australia, the show is currently the number 2 show on the streamer beating out Stay Close, The Witcher, and Emily in Paris.

There are still plenty of countries still yet to receive the show at all including most curiously, the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, the show did expire from NowTV and Sky back in November 2021 but has been re-added to the service in full suggesting Netflixers in the UK have a while still to wait. There have been rumors that it’ll come to Netflix UK over the summer but that’s not something we’ve heard.

Manifest Season 4 Production Still Ongoing

As we’ve covered, Manifest season 4 is currently in production with filming starting to roll back in mid-November 2021. Filming took a brief pause over Christmas and is back at it. We also found evidence that filming will continue throughout the course of January 2022 with a few new characters we were able to exclusively reveal too.

As The Hollywood Report revealed, season 4 is expected to be split into two halves with the first half expected towards the end of 2022. The regions above, assuming they have all three seasons, we suspect should now season 4 added alongside the US and Canada.

