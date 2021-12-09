New K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2022

To kickstart the new year there are some excellent new and returning K-Dramas coming in January 2021. The long-anticipated zombie horror All of Us Are Dead will finally premiere, along with Kim Hye Soon’s court-drama Juvenile Justice. Below are all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in January 2022.

New Original K-Drama Series on Netflix in January 2022

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

With a Kingdom-shaped hole left in the hearts of many, January will fill up your zombie obsession with the upcoming release of All of Us Are Dead. We’re still waiting to learn when All of Us Are Dead is coming to Netflix, but we expect to see a trailer drop soon.

A group of high-school students becomes trapped inside their school when a zombie virus tears through the populous.

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jung Eun, Park Jong Hwan

Netflix Release Date: TBA

With Juvenile Justice scheduled to arrive next month, it’s still incredibly surprising that we still haven’t received all of the information on the K-Drama. Not only are we still waiting for the Netflix release date, we’re also still waiting to learn how many episodes we’ll get to binge on.

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2022

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Chul, Roh Jeong Eui, Ahn Dong Goo

Netflix Finale Date: Tuesday, January 25th, 2022

Between IMDb and MyDramaList, Our Beloved Summer has already become one of the highest-rated K-Dramas on Netflix this winter. With many episodes still remaining, we can’t wait to see how well the series performs.

Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo experience a terrible breakup and wish to never see each other ever again. However, a documentary the pair filmed in high-school ten years ago resurfaces and begins to gain popularity, which forces the former couple in front of the camera once more.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Na Ra, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jin Young

Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, February 6th, 2022

At the time of writing Bulgasal: Immortal Souls has yet to debut on Netflix, however, we know that K-Drama fans can’t wait to get stuck into the new series.

Over 600 years ago, Dan Hwal while working under the Joseon Dynasty as a military official is turned into a bulgasal, a mythical creature cursed with immortality that is forced to feed off human blood. Several hundred years later, Dan Hwal runs into Min Sang Woon, a former bulgasal, who was reincarnated as a human and fled into hiding, but her life of secrecy is now at threat. In the shadows, Ok Eul Tae, another bulgasal, has spent his immortal life acquiring wealth and uses his vast fortune to manipulate politicians, businessmen, and the media, making him one of the most powerful figures in Korea.

