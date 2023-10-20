‘See You On Venus’ Sets Netflix US Premiere Date for November 2023

Netflix has just unveiled another movie that will debut for the first time on a streaming platform in 2023. See You On Venus, an YA romance adaptation that’s due to arrive on November 17th.

Filmed in Spain, the romantic drama has a runtime of an hour and a half and follows an orphaned 18-year-old, Mia, who is trying to track down her biological mother, venturing on her journey with the help of Kyle.

Virginia Gardner leads the cast, best known for Project Almanac with Alex Aiono, Rob Estes, Isabel Serrano, and Bernard Bullen rounding out the main cast. Joaquín Llamas directed the feature that’s written by Victoria Vinuesa

The movie currently holds a 5.8 on IMDb and a 3 out of 5 on Letterboxd. MovieWeb in their review praised Gardner’s performance in particular and called the movie “visceral” and “full of feeling.”

Pitt Street Productions produced the movie with Voltage Pictures distributing it in theaters over the summer and on VOD from late July. Voltage is behind the Ater franchise most famously but also has released movies like Beautiful Disaster and the upcoming Game of Love.

Netflix has released many of their movies as SVOD premieres over the past few years with the likes of American Boogeywoman and Last Seen Alive arriving on the platform following their theatrical and VOD release.

Only Netflix US is expected to pick up See You On Venus in November.

Next up from Voltage Pictures on Netflix is expected to be the fifth and final movie in the After franchise. No release date has yet been set, but we’re expecting it in late 2023 or early 2024.

See You On Venus won’t be the only movie making its SVOD debut on Netflix US in November 2023. Yesterday, we got word that Mutt, the LGBTQ movie, will debut on November 16th.

For everything set to arrive on Netflix US throughout November, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you be checking out See You On Venus?