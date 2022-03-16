Netflix Horror Movie ‘Demon House’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its output of horror and supernatural content, Netflix will produce Demon House, a feature film based on the haunting story of Latoya Ammons and her family that was widely reported in the US back in 2014. The movie will star pop artist Andra Day.

Filmmaker Lee Daniels rewrote the script from earlier drafts and will direct the horror picture. His credits include Empire, Star, Good People, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. It is said that Netflix paid a hefty sum of $65M to get the right for the movie.

Besides Daniels, also producing are Todd Crites and Jackson Nguyen of Turn Left Productions, and Greg Renker and Gregoire Gensollen are EPs. here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Demon House:

What’s the plot of Demon House?

The thriller is based on Latoya Ammons and her family, whose life rights made this film possible. They claim to have been victims of a demonic possession that has spanned over two years and counting. Ammons and her family have received international media attention for their accounts, which have been witnessed and documented by the Department of Child Services (DCS), Gary (Indiana) Police Department and hospital staff.

The experience began with unusual occurrences in her home over two years ago, including swarms of flies around her porch in the winter and unexplainable creaking sounds in her basement. The events progressed to possessive incidents including her oldest daughter unconsciously levitating above her bed, medical staff witnessing her middle son gliding backward on the floor, wall, and ceiling.

According to Relativity, the DCS case manager witnessed her youngest son growling with his teeth showing and eyes rolled back, locking his hands around his older brother’s throat with no recollection of the incident. Initial psychological exams and exorcism attempts failed to provide an explanation or solution for the bizarre events.

The full story can be read here.

Who is cast in Demon House?

The main character in this story is Latoya Ammons and she’ll be played by singer/songwriter Andra Day. This is Day’s second major venture in film after her leading role as legendary four-time Grammy winner Billie Holiday in the 2021 movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day will be joined by Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures, The Help), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, The Wife), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things, Daredevil), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard, Lovecraft Country).

What’s the production status of Demon House?

Netflix’s Demon House was in pre-production as of February 2022 and was planned to roll the cameras in March 2022 in Philadelphia, US according to Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Demon House?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Demon House, but considering a March 2022 production start, we could probably expect the movie to be released on the streamer in the first half of 2023.