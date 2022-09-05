Netflix K-Drama ‘Glitch’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Coming to Netflix in October 2022 is the exciting new comedy K-Drama series, Glitch. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Glitch, including the plot, production updates, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Glitch is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original comedy-thriller series directed by Roh Deok and written by Jin Han-sae.

When is the Glitch season 1 Netflix release date?

Netflix recently revealed that Glitch will premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 7th, 2022.

The October 2022 release date is much longer than we expected, but we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us.

What is the plot of Glitch?

After a mysterious flash of light was cast over the boyfriend of Hong Ji Hyo, he disappeared in the blink of an eye. In order to find her boyfriend, Hong Ji Hyo seeks out members of the UFO community to help her solve the strange mystery.

Who are the cast members of Glitch season 1?

So far only five cast members have been confirmed for Glitch:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hong Ji Hyo Jeon Yeo Bin Vincenzo | Be Melodramactic | Save Me Heo Bo Ra Nana Genesis | Into the Ring | Kill It Ma Hyung Woo Lee Dong Hwi Pegasus Market | Radiant Office | Reply 1988 Kim Byung Jo Ryu Kyung Soo Lovestruck in the City | Itaewon Class | Confession TBA Baek Joo Hee Hush | To All the Guys Who Loved Me | Extracurricular

Netflix subscribers will recognize some of the actors in Glitch from some of the excellent Netflix Originals from South Korea. Baek Joo Hee was seen in Extracurricular as Cho Mi Jung, the Brothel madam. Jeon Yeo Bin was the romantic lead in the highly popular Vincenzo, portraying the role of Hong Cha Young. Ryu Kyung Soo was seen in Lovestruck in the City, playing the role of Kang Gun.

What is the episode count for Glitch season 1?

We previously reported that the Glitch Wikipedia page had listed the episode count at 16 episodes.

We have since learned that there will be a total of ten episodes, each. with an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

What is the production status of Glitch?

Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 05/09/2022)

As of the 23rd of July, Glitch was filming but took a short hiatus due to a case of COVID-19 on set.

Filming began in May 2021 and concluded by December 2021. The K-Dramas has spent the past several months in post-production.

Filming began in May 2021 and concluded by December 2021. The K-Dramas has spent the past several months in post-production.