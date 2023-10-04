Netflix K-Drama ‘Eun Jung and Sang Yeon’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

A new and exciting K-drama featuring Little Women’s Kim Go Eun, Love All Play’s Park Ji Hyun, and The Glory’s Kim Gun Woo, is in development at Netflix. Currently known as Eun Jung and Sang Yeon, the upcoming K-drama has yet to start filming, but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know, including, the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Eun Jung and Sang Yeon is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Song Hye Jin, and written by The Smile Has Left Your Eyes screenwriter Song Hye Jin. The series is produced by the South Korean production company Kakoa Entertainment.

What’s the plot of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon?

The synopsis for Eun Jung And Sang Yeon has been sourced from Soompi:

“Eun Jung And Sang Yeon tells the story of a drama writer named Ryu Eun Jung and a filmmaker named Cheon Sang Yeon. Eun Jung and Sang Yeon had been best friends since elementary school but ended their friendship due to an incident. After years passed, the two meet again, now as adults.”

Who are the cast members of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon?

So far only three cast members have been confirmed for Eun Jung and Sang Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo.

Kim Go Eun plays the role of Rye Eun Jung. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with her work in the internationally licensed drama series Little Women in the role of Oh In Joo and as Jang Tae Eul / Luna in The King: Eternal Monarch. She also starred in the incredibly popular K-drama series Goblin, in the lead role of Ji Eun Tak.

Park Ji Hyun plays the role of Cheon Sang Yeon, which will mark her official Netflix debut. The actress is most well known for her leading roles in K-dramas such as Love All Play, Do You Like Brahms?, and Dear My Room.

Kim Gun Woo plays the lead role of Kim Sang Hak. The actor recently starred in both parts of The Glory in the role of Son Myeong Oh. He also starred in Record of Youth, and Live.

What is the production status of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 03/10/2023)

At the time of writing Eun Jung and Sang Yeon are currently in pre-production. There’s also no confirmation of when filming is due to begin.

When is the Eun Jung and Sang Yeon Netflix release date?

With filming yet to start, we aren’t expecting to see Eun Jung and Sang Yeon on Netflix until late 2024 at the earliest.

For now, we await further updates for Eun Jung and Sang Yeon from Netflix.

