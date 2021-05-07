New Hindi & Indian Movies & Shows on Netflix: April 2021

April was a huge month for Indian movies on Netflix with more than forty titles added! The seven Aamir Khan Productions movies that expired in December, then returned in January, and then expired once more in March are back, hopefully for an extended stay this time. Twenty animated flicks for kids — most of them featuring the Laurel-and-Hardy-inspired duo Motu and Patlu — were added to the catalog. And Netflix debuted a new collection of its Original reality series The Big Day, along with three new Original films. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in April 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: April 2021

3 Idiots (2009)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 163 Minutes

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 1

Five years after graduating from an elite engineering school, two friends and their nemesis set out to find an eccentric former classmate who challenged the college’s toxic competitive culture. Besides being hilarious, 3 Idiots‘ story is so universal that the film won awards at multiple international film festivals and spawned a Mexican remake called 3 Idiotas.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 133 Minutes

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Ritwik Sahore

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Added to Netflix: April 1

A father in need of money “borrows” a Ferrari from a famous cricketer without asking, and his plans to secretly return it go awry. Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a cute family drama that’s well-acted, but weird pacing and too many cricket scenes make it a slog.

Irul (2021)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 91 Minutes

Director: Naseef Yusuf Izuddin

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Dharshana Rajendran

Genre: Mystery, Crime Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 1

Mystery writer Alex takes his girlfriend Archana on an off-the-grid romantic trip, but their car breaks down en route. They seek shelter at a nearby home, only for the homeowner to reveal himself to be a critic of Alex’s work — particularly of the details in Alex’s book about a real-life serial killer. Could Archana be trapped with an actual murderer?

Madam Chief Minister (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 121 Minutes

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Richa Chadha, Saurab Shukla, Manav Kaul

Genre: Political Drama | Added to Netflix: April 1

A Dalit activist (played by Richa Chadha) rises out of poverty to become the first woman elected to serve as Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, learning along the way how to navigate the ruthless and corrupt world of state politics.

Wazir (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 97 Minutes

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 1

In the course of fulfilling his duty, anti-terrorism officer Daanish makes a choice that has devastating consequences for his family. He tries to cope with his guilt by learning chess from his daughter’s instructor — but the teacher has his own motives for helping Daanish. The opening action sequence of this decent thriller is jaw-dropping.

Mandela (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Madonne Ashwin

Cast: Yogi Babu, Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan

Genre: Political Satire | Added to Netflix: April 5

The results of a hotly contested election in a small village hinge on an unexpected swing voter: a barber named Nelson Mandela. The president of the Tamil Nadu Barbers Welfare Association condemned the film for denigrating the image of barbers.

Roohi (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 133 Minutes

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 8

Two hired kidnappers find themselves in a pickle when one of them falls in love with the woman they kidnapped and the other with the demonic spirit possessing her. Production house Maddock Films greenlit Roohi after the surprise critical and box office success of the 2018 horror comedy Stree (which is very, very funny and also available on Netflix).

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 96 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Shailendra Pandey, Sunil Sinha

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

This is the first of four Kung Fu Kings titles in the Motu Patlu series of animated movies. Round Motu and lanky Patlu learn Kung Fu in order to defeat a notorious martial artist who insults the residents of their town.

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings 4 – The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 86 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Sanket Mhatre, Kamal Chaturvedi

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

Motu and Patlu train in Japan for an epic battle against two wicked brothers.

Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 84 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Sankalp Rastogi, Anamaya Varma

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

Motu trains with a boneless master to defeat a dangerous foe in Hong Kong.

Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 77 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Ganesh Diweker, Arpita Vora

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

An evil horseback rider challenges Motu and Patlu to find a forgotten city of gold.

Motu Patlu the Superheroes: Supervillains from Mars (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 79 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

The world’s only hope against three space thieves? Motu and Patlu!

Shiva: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 80 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

Kid superhero Shiva must thwart the schemes of a mad scientist from the planet Plunotaria.

Shiva: The Secret World of Vedas City (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 78 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

The citizens of Vedas city need Shiva’s help when a prince claims the city as his own.

Shiva vs Autobots (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 79 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 13

Shiva saves the day when a villain deploys a gadget that sends vehicles spinning out of control.

Uppena (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 147 Minutes

Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 13

17-year-old Krithi Shetty makes her debut in a leading role in Uppena (“High Tide“), a romantic drama that deals with themes of masculinity and caste. A lowly fisherman in a small town falls in love with the beautiful daughter of a wealthy local landowner who will go to any length to protect his family’s honor and status.

Tuesdays and Fridays (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 105 Minutes

Director: Taranveer Singh

Cast: Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka, Niki Walia

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 15

Hindi-film newcomers Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka star in the romantic comedy Tuesdays and Fridays as a pair of successful but commitment-phobic millennials. In order to keep from getting too attached to one another, they agree to meet for dates just two days a week — except their plan isn’t as foolproof as they thought it would be.

Ajeeb Dastaans (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Directors: Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta

Cast: Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shefali Shah

Genre: Drama, Romance, Anthology| Added to Netflix: April 16

This anthology of four short films from four different directors explores moral dilemmas and fragile relationships under stress. Actor Kayoze Irani (son of Boman Irani) makes his directorial debut with his short “Ankahi.” Critical consensus deems Sacred Games Season 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan’s film “Geeli Pucchi” the best of the bunch.

Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 75 Minutes

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

Rohan and his magical monkey pal Keymon must rescue Grandma from extraterrestrial kidnappers.

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 80 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Sourav Chakraborty, Mayur Vyas, Anil Datt

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

Motu and Patlu travel to the Mesozoic Era in a time machine and accidentally bring some dinosaurs back with them when they return to the present. I choose to believe this movie is based on the Dinosaur ride at Walt Disney World, which itself is a sequel to an animated movie of the same name.

Motu Patlu in Octopus World (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 80 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Sourav Chakraborty, Vidit Kumar, Mayur Vyas

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

A goldfish needs Motu & Patlu’s help to escape an aquarium, only to find its sea-dwelling relatives imperiled by an octopus queen.

Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Sourav Chakraborty, Anil Dutt

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

Motu meets his match: three Robo Kids with super-strength!

Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 87 Minutes

Directors: Akshay Sanjeev Chavan, Sumit Das

Cast: Shailendra Pandey, Rohan, Mukesh Pandey

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

Kid magician Rudra heads to the Black Moon planet to vanquish a demon, only to discover that his spells don’t work there.

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharoah (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Shailendra Pandey, Rohan, Mukesh Pandey

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 20

Kid magician Rudra saves the children of Mumbai from a resurrected mummy who thrives by stealing their life force.

Wild Dog (2021)

Language: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Ahishor Solomon

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kelly Dorji, Avijit Dutt

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 21

Wild Dog draws from a number of real-life terrorism incidents for its tale of an agent for the National Intelligence Agency (played by Nagarjuna Akkineni) in search of the mastermind behind a series of deadly attacks. Wild Dog was originally filmed in Telugu, but it’s also available with dubbed dialogue in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Searching for Sheela (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 58 Minutes

Director: Shakun Batra

Cast: Ma Anand Sheela

Genre: Documentary, Biography | Added to Netflix: April 22

Indian-born Ma Anand Sheela was convicted of orchestrating the first and single largest bioterrorist attack on US soil in 1984. Decades later, she returned to India for a speaking tour where she was interviewed by news agencies and celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar, who is (not coincidentally) the producer of Searching for Sheela.

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Seema Pahwa

Cast: Deepika Amin, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Yamini Das

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: April 25

Conflicts erupt when Ram Prasad’s family gathers in Lucknow to mourn his passing. Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi is based on a play written by actor Seema Pahwa, who makes her directorial debut with this film. Her husband, Manoj Pahwa, plays Ram Prasad’s eldest son.

One (2021)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Santhosh Viswanath

Cast: Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Nimisha Sajayan

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 27

Megastar Mammootty plays the powerful Chief Minister of Kerala. Faced with undeniable corruption among his fellow politicians, he must choose with whom his loyalties lie: his political party or the citizens he was elected to serve.

Motu Patlu: Deep Sea Adventure (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 75 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Vinod Kulkarni, Mayur Vyas

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

Motu and Patlu explore the ocean floor after their ship sinks.

Motu Patlu: Khazaane Ki Race (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 75 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Omee, Sankalp

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

It’s Motu & Patlu versus a don and his goons in a race for treasure.

Motu Patlu: Mission Moon (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 71 Minutes

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

An extraterrestrial villain is turning the moon’s soil to gold. Motu and Patlu to the rescue!

Motu Patlu in Dragon’s World (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 78 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

Motu & Patlu’s new dragon friends need the duo’s help to fend off a nasty neighbor.

Motu Patlu in the Game of Zones (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 87 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

Motu and Potlu find themselves in a Jumanji-type situation when they get trapped in a board game world.

Motu Patlu in Wonderland (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 75 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Omi Sharma, Sankalp

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 30

A crash landing strands Motu and Potlu on a magical island.

The Disciple (2021) N

Language: Marathi

Runtime: 127 Minutes

Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

Cast: Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave

Genre: Drama, Music | Added to Netflix: April 30

In his pursuit of musical perfection, classical vocalist Sharad is told: “If you want to walk this path, learn to be lonely and hungry.” As years go by, Sharad wonders if his sacrifices are worth it if perfection can never be achieved. Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón executive produced The Disciple.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: April 2021

The Big Day (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 6

Genre: Wedding, Reality | Added to Netflix: April 7

A new collection of three episodes introduces six more couples as they navigate the challenges of interracial relationships, arranged marriages, and lavish destination weddings.

