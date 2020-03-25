Netflix Release Date of ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Delayed

Supernatural is coming to an end with its fifteenth season and will be streaming on Netflix in many regions for the foreseeable future. When will season 15 of Supernatural from The CW be releasing on Netflix? Sadly, for now, the season’s release on Netflix has been delayed until further notice.

The show which has been a staple of The CW before it was even The CW is coming to an end in its 2019/20 season. There are a few reasons why the show is drawing to a close but according to its creators, it was just the right time. Speaking at an event Jensen Ackles said:

“It was months and months if not years of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out.”

The show, for those unfamiliar, is about a pair of brothers who spend their days hunting the supernatural.

Season 15 began on The CW on October 10th and is set to consist of 20 episodes which will see it wrap up in May 2020.

Now let’s take a look at when Supernatural will be headed to Netflix.

When will Season 15 of Supernatural be on Netflix US?

Sadly, filming for the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other series from The CW, filming is not wrapped up on a season after a few months. During the series broadcast, episodes are filmed ahead of time.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Unfortunately what this means for Netflix subscribers is Supernatural season 15 will have a delayed-release.

The finale was previously scheduled for the 18th of May, 2020. It’s unknown when the series can continue production again, which means we’re now in the dark as to when Supernatural season 15 will be coming to Netflix.

Will Supernatural be leaving Netflix US?

A few rumors have been circulating recently about the possibility of Supernatural leaving Netflix. While it will eventually depart, it’s not going to be anytime soon.

We’ll have more information on when the show will be leaving in due course.

What other regions are getting Supernatural season 15?

Sadly, only one other Netflix region gets Supernatural available on the service and that’s Japan.

Having said that, it only has access to the first five seasons with no indication of when future seasons will arrive on the service.

Are you looking forward to Supernatural season 15 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.