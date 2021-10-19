Netflix Rom-com ‘Love in the Villa’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand is library of uplifting and wholesome content, Netflix will be producing an Italy-based romcom called Love in the Villa starring The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper and The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham as the main protagonists in love.

The movie will be written, produced and directed by Mark Steven Johnson who has such productions under his belt as Ghost Rider, Christopher Robin, Daredevil, Elektra and more.

Johnson commented:

“Now, more than ever, people need some love and laughter in their lives. Everyone seems so divided these days. But in the end everyone wants the same thing — to love and to be loved. That’s what movies like Love in the Villa are about.”

Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Love in the Villa:

What’s the plot of Love in the Villa?

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Love in the Villa:

The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man.

And there is another, as seen in Production Weekly:

When Julie and Charlie find that their Airbnb has been double-booked and they are forced to share the same place, they do their best to make each other miserable so the other will leave. They fall for each instead.

Although we’re jumping to conclusions, the production has quite a few stunt drivers involved meaning we could see some action on the road throughout the movie.

Who is cast in Love in the Villa?

In September 2021, it was announced that Tom Hopper and Kat Graham would lead the upcoming rom-com. Tom Hopper is best known for his performance in The Umbrella Academy as well as Game of Thrones, Black Sails and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Graham, also a model and singer, is widely known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries.

Kat Graham described her character in a recent USA Today article saying:

“the ultimate planner. Everything is laminated, organized, everything has an itinerary. She loves a list and a bullet point.”

Graham also added:

“I don’t remember the last time I laughed and cried so much while reading a script. I had such a great time.”

Laura Hopper has also been listed to appear in the role of Cassie. The British actress has appeared in a number of movies and TV series including AMC’s Black Sails, Bulletproof and Doctors.

What’s the production status of Love in the Villa?

Production for Netflix’s Love in the Villa started in September 2021 in the beautiful city of Verona, Italy. Filming will take place in Verona, as well as other locations nearby. According to an IMDb update, filming officially got underway on September 24th.

What’s the Netflix release date for Love in the Villa?

Netflix confirmed that Love in the Villa will be officially released on the streamer sometime in 2022.