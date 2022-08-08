Some extremely popular movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix Canada in early September. Within the first few days over 100 titles are scheduled to leave the Canadian library. Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in September 2022.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in August 2022.

Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption is one of the best movies scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in September. A whole heap of popular Nickelodeon shows is scheduled to leave, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, Spongebob Squarepants, and more.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on September 1st, 2022

The 3 Little Pigs 2 (2017)

A Sense of Humour (2011)

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

After Earth (2013)

Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (1 Season)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

Bewitched (2005)

Blue’s Clues & You! (1 Season)

The Boss (2016)

Cafe De Flore (2011)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Carbon (2017)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Desert Heat (1999)

The Distinguished Citizen (2016)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elena (2012)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fracture (2007)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Goodfellas (1990)

The Guardian Brothers (2016)

Hairspray (2007)

Hancock (2008)

Heat Wave (2009)

The Holiday (2006)

Jump (2009)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

Kill ’em All (2012)

Knock Off (1998)

The Last Shaman (2016)

Liar Liar (1997)

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

The Lost Brother (2017)

Love and Shukla (2017)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Manoranjan (1974)

Monsieur Lazhar (2011)

Monty Python’s and Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

Mujrim (1989)

Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)

Obsessed (2009)

Olmo & the Seagull (2014)

Omerta (2012)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Palm Beach (2019)

Premonition (2007)

Project X (2012)

The Queen (2006)

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005)

Rocco (2016)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Saawan (2016)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Sohni Mahiwai (1984)

Sparring (2017)

State of Play (2009)

Step Brothers (2008)

Ted (2012)

The Threesome (2017)

Time After Time (2018)

Todo Sobre El Asado (2016)

The Truth About Alcohol (2016)

Watchman (2019)

When We Were Boys (2013)

Yesterday (2019)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on September 2nd, 2022

Avatar: The Last Airbender (3 Seasons)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Bella and the Bulldogs (2 Seasons)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (1 Season)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

Conspiracy (1 Season)

Dore the Explorer (2 Seasons)

The Dream Catchers (1 Season)

Game Shakers (1 Season)

Gurren Lagann (1 Season)

The Hardy Boys (1 Season)

Heidi (2 Seasons)

Henry Danger (3 Seasons)

Justice (2018)

Justice in the City (2012)

The Legend of Korra (2 Seasons)

Max & Ruby (3 Seasons)

Monkey (1 Season) N

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2 Seasons)

Poacher (2018)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2 Seasons)

Sam & Cat (2 Seasons)

Spongebob Squarepants (1 Season)

Sudden (1 Season)

The Thundermans (2 Seasons)

Uncovered (2019)

Victorius (3 Seasons)

Witches: A Century of Murder (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on September 3rd, 2022

Freaks (2018)

Quantico (3 Seasons)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on September 4th, 2022

A Champion Heart (2018)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in September 2022? Let us know in the comments below!