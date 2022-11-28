Netflix Series Awaiting For Renewal or Cancellation

Netflix releases dozens of new shows every single month and for the most part, provides either swift renewals (or cancelations). Still, a growing list of shows has yet to receive official confirmations of their future. Here’s the list of Netflix shows that have yet to be renewed.

This is part of a list of three articles ongoing for 2022, whereby we track all the renewals at Netflix and all the cancelations at Netflix. In the latter article, you’ll also see a list of shows we believe are at risk of cancelation.

Another rule we’ll have below is that we won’t be listing titles over 3 years old and still waiting for renewals. In those instances, we’re presuming the show is dead. Titles in this category include the likes of The Innocents and Tidelands.

This list will be updated over time, and to begin with, we’ll keep the list limited to English language titles. We’ll also exclude kids animation as we rarely if ever get confirmations from Netflix regarding their futures.

List of Netflix Shows Yet to Be Renewed or Canceled

1899 (Season 2) – Mystery horror series from the creators of DARK.

– Mystery horror series from the creators of DARK. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in November 2020.

Black Summer (Season 3) – Most recent season aired in June 2021 and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended.

– Most recent season aired in June 2021 and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended. Blood & Water (Season 3)

Brews Brothers (Season 2) – First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show.

– First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show. Bookmarks (Season 2) – Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020.

– Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020. Criminal: UK (Season 3) – Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020.

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Strong performance for season 5 which premiered in September 2022 but no word on the future. Rumored to be renewed for one final season. Could be a delayed announcement because creators are working on Obliterated for Netflix.

– Strong performance for season 5 which premiered in September 2022 but no word on the future. Rumored to be renewed for one final season. Could be a delayed announcement because creators are working on Obliterated for Netflix. Decoupled (Season 2) – Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021.

– Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021. Disenchantment (Part 5) – Expected to return but not confirmed yet by Netflix.

– Expected to return but not confirmed yet by Netflix. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Season 2) – Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River.

– Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 2) – Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022.

– Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022. God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2) – Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes but only 8 have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release.

– Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes but only 8 have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release. Hard Cell (Season 2) – British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2.

– British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2. In From the Cold (Season 2) – First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series.

– First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series. It’s Bruno! (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in May 2019 – almost certainly not returning.

– Comedy series that debuted in May 2019 – almost certainly not returning. Jiva! (Season 2) – South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future.

Living with Yourself (Season 2) – Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019.

– Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019. Master of None (Season 4) – Was renewed for a third season surprisingly (although was very much different to seasons 1-2) in May 2021 but no news since.

– Was renewed for a third season surprisingly (although was very much different to seasons 1-2) in May 2021 but no news since. Medical Police (Season 2) – First debuted in January 2020, no word on future episodes nearly 3 years later.

– First debuted in January 2020, no word on future episodes nearly 3 years later. Murderville (Season 2) – Renewed for a Christmas special but no word on a full second season for the sketch comedy series.

– Renewed for a Christmas special but no word on a full second season for the sketch comedy series. Pieces of Her (Season 2) – Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal.

– Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2) – Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021.

– Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021. Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2) – Family fantasy series that debuted in October 2021.

– Family fantasy series that debuted in October 2021. Shadow (Season 2) – Season 1 premiered in March 2019 and there’s been no word since.

– Season 1 premiered in March 2019 and there’s been no word since. Super PupZ (Season 2) – Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022.

– Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 2) – British fantasy series that debuted in October 2022.

– British fantasy series that debuted in October 2022. The Chair (Season 2) – Netflix is yet to officially confirm, but actors have stated that they’re not currently set to return.

– Netflix is yet to officially confirm, but actors have stated that they’re not currently set to return. The Guardians of Justice (Season 2) – Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series that debuted in March 2022.

– Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series that debuted in March 2022. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2) – Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020.

– Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020. The Letter for the King (Season 2) – Fantasy family series that debuted in March 2020. No word on future seasons.

The Midnight Club (Season 2) – Despite being one of the first Mike Flanagan shows that could return for a second season, it’s yet to be announced. Had bad performance in terms of hours and top 10s.

Despite being one of the first Mike Flanagan shows that could return for a second season, it’s yet to be announced. Had bad performance in terms of hours and top 10s. The Pentaverate (Season 2) – Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022.

– Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022. The Politician (Season 3) – Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020.

– Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020. Uncoupled (Season 2) – Darren Star’s comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris has yet to be renewed or canceled.

Warrior Nun (Season 3) – Fantasy teen series that debuted second season in November 2022.

– Fantasy teen series that debuted second season in November 2022. Wu Assassins (Season 2) – Not expected to return given the series looked to have wrapped up with a movie release.

– Not expected to return given the series looked to have wrapped up with a movie release. Young Wallander (Season 3) – Most recent season premiered in February 2022, no word on future seasons but given performance, we’re guessing cancelation.

