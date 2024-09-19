Netflix Set to Launch New Kids Playlists Featuring Its Biggest Hits

Netflix is already home to thousands of hours of kids content, and next week, the streamer will be repackaging up some of its biggest animation hits into new playlists.
This is one step closer to Netflix entering the world of FAST, which has recently become commonplace in the streaming world. In September 2023, TBIVision posted an article about why FAST channels work particularly well with kids’ content, but Netflix thus far has strayed away from deploying something similar. They did have Netflix Direct in France for a time, but that service has since been discontinued.
What kid’s playlists are coming to Netflix?
All of these new playlists are rated TV-Y7 (suitable for ages seven and up) and will be available globally from September 24th.
ABC Playlist
“A is for an awesome playlist that’s all about the alphabet! Join characters from your favorite shows and jump into learning about letters.”
- Ask the Storybots
- Charlie’s Colorforms City
- CoComelon Lane
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Jim Henson’s Word Party
Animal Playlist
“Enter an exciting animal world with this mix of episodes featuring critters of all shapes, sizes and species. Watch — and rewatch — for a wild time!”
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Izzy’s Koala World
- Octonauts: Above and Beyond
- Spirit Rangers
- The Creature Cases
Bedtime Playlist
“Looking for a way to wind down? Cuddle up to your favorite characters with a soothing playlist of bite-sized stories to watch before bedtime.”
- CoComelon Lane
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Go Go Cory Carson
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
- Peppa Pig
- Jim Henson’s Word Party
Birthday Playlist
“Unwrap a festive mix of birthday-themed episodes and celebrate in the happiest way: with candles, cake, confetti — and colorful friends!”
- Chip and Potato
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Go, Dog. Go!
- Masha and the Bear
- Peppa Pig
Dinosaur Playlist
“Ready to roar? Jump into the jungle and dive into all things dinosaur with this dino-mite mix of episodes you can watch again and again!”
- Bad Dinosaurs
- Dinotrux
- Gigantosaurus
- PJ Masks
Maths Playlist
“Counting, adding, shapes — and more! This playlist of math-themed episodes makes learning about numbers so much fun.”
- Ask the Storybots
- CoComelon Lane
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Jim Henson’s Word Party: Math!
- Peppa Pig
Music Playlist
“This playlist of songs is a dance party you can watch again and again. So drop the beat, move your feet and sing along with your favorite friends!”
- Ask the Storybots
- Deepa & Anoop
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Hello Ninja
- Spirit Rangers
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Science Playlist
“We’ve got the perfect formula for science-lovers: an exciting compilation of episodes designed to spark curiosity and discovery. Let’s start learning!”
- Ada Twist, Scientist
- Ask The Storybots
- Emily’s Wonder Lab
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again
Truck Playlist
“Hit the road with your favorite characters! Watch this fun compilation of truck-themed episodes all at once — or play (and replay!) your favorites.”
- Dinotrux
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
- Trash Truck
Vehicle Playlist
“Fasten your seatbelt for fun and adventure with this playlist of episodes featuring all kinds of amazing vehicles — and your favorite friends!”
- Action Pack
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
- Mighty Express
- PJ Masks
We contacted Netflix’s Kids and Family PR team for any additional information, but they haven’t gotten back to us yet. If they send more intel on these new playlists, we’ll update this article.
Are you looking forward to checking out these new kids’ playlists? Let us know in the comments.