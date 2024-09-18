Everything Revealed on Day 3 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

After a disappointing second day of Geeked Week, we’re back with a much busier third day that features One Piece, Squid Game, Twilight of the Gods, The Dragon Prince, and Don’t Move.

On the first day of Geeked Week, we saw news for shows such as Castlevania Nocturne, Wolf King, and Gundam Requiem. The second day was surprising and significantly trimmed down, with the biggest reveal being a clip of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep animated movie. We also reported on the live-action One Piece fans who believe that Netflix is teasing us with two new castings.

Day 3 is significantly busier, with more behind-the-scenes from One Piece, a new clip from Zack Snyder’s animated series Twilight of the Gods, the cast members of Squid Game reading fan theories, and more.

Here’s everything announced today at Netflix’s Geeked Week Day 3:

Behind-the-Scenes of One Piece with Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown)

Jeff Ward went behind the scenes with a camera crew to give us a tour of the One Piece production. From the costume department to the props department production design, we also saw our first look at the weapons shop of Loguetown, where Zoro will look for a new sword.

We also got to see the lighthouse home to Doctor Crocus, and production designer Max Gottlieb briefly discussed the production design for Drum Island. Winter is never-ending, which makes filming challenging in a country where it never snows (South Africa).

Jeff also reveals the release year for One Piece season 2, which is bleeped out. Damn!

New poster for thriller Don’t Move

One of the movies we’re excited to see as part of Netflix’s Halloween lineup is the thriller Don’t Move, directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto. The poster will catch an eye or two, and given its premise, we expect the film to have a strong performance on its opening weekend.

Kelsey Asbille plays the role of a grieving woman who, after seeking solace deep in an isolated forest, is attacked and injected with a paralytic agent by a stranger. As the agent begins to work through her body, she must evade capture and fight for her life before her entire nervous system is shut down and her body at the mercy of serial killer Finn Wittrock.

Don’t Move arrives on Netflix on October 25th, 2024.

Extended clip of Zack Snyder’s animated series Twilight of the Gods

Zack Snyder’s take on Norse Mythology, Twilight of the Gods, is one of the most unique animated titles due to land on Netflix in 2024. The series is centered around Leif, a mortal king saved in battle by the beautiful iron-willed warrior Sigrid. After falling in love with Sigrid, their wedding night ends in disaster after the god of thunder, Thor, attacks. Thor’s actions have ignited the desire for vengeance, setting a crew of crusaders on a perilous journey across the realms as a bloodied war is waged against gods and demons alike.

Twilight of the Gods lands on Netflix tomorrow, Thursday, September 19th, 2024.

A new still for The Dragon Prince season 7

One of the greatest animated shows on Netflix, fans are desperate for the release of the seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince. While fans are sad that the show ends after six years on Netflix, the finale promises to give us an exciting send-off.

The stakes have never been higher as Aaravos and Claudia are on the warpath, determined to destroy the cosmic order and invert life and death. With the world’s fate on the line, our heroes must be ready to sacrifice everything to save it.

The seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince arrives December 19th, 2024.

New poster reveal for Squid Game season 2

Continuing with the iconic aesthetic of the first season, the poster for the second season of Squid Game continues the theme of death during the games. There are no hints or easter eggs to contestant 392 being dragged to their coffin, but we’re excited to learn more soon.

Squid Game season 2 lands on Netflix on December 26th, 2024.

One more thing: Netflix is set to release another asset for Squid Game season 2 at 3 PM PT. We’ll update this post as and when we get it.

What was your favorite announcement from Geeked Week Day 3? Let us know in the comments below!