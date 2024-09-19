‘Damsel’, ‘Lift’, ‘Fool Me Once’, and ‘Bridgerton’ Most Watched Netflix Titles in First Half of 2024

For data nerds, it’s like Christmas day, with the third bi-annual Netflix Engagement Report dropping today, revealing the watch hours and views for over 16,000 unique series and movies. What came out on top? Here are the key takeaways from the new Engagement Report and the top 10 movies and series of the first half of 2024 broken into English titles and non-English titles.
Per Netflix’s release, they shined a particular spotlight on the dominance of the United Kingdom’s output for the first half of the year (partially due to the Hollywood strikes of last year!) and how well some of its other international titles did. They also talk about how watch time is up, stating, “In the first half of 2024, people watched over 94 billion hours on Netflix — a reflection of how much our members love our stories and value our service.”
So, what were the most-watched titles of the first half of 2024? Here’s the breakdown:
Most Watched English Language Series of First Half of 2024
|#
|Title
|Hours Watched
|Views
|1
|Fool Me Once: Limited Series
|689,500,000
|107,500,000
|2
|Bridgerton: Season 3
|733,800,000
|91,900,000
|3
|Baby Reindeer: Limited Series
|347,600,000
|87,600,000
|4
|The Gentlemen: Season 1
|507,300,000
|75,900,000
|5
|Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
|515,300,000
|71,100,000
|6
|Griselda: Limited Series
|383,000,000
|69,200,000
|7
|American Nightmare: Season 1
|123,700,000
|55,000,000
|8
|3 Body Problem: Season 1
|388,100,000
|52,400,000
|9
|One Day: Limited Series
|263,000,000
|39,400,000
|10
|Bridgerton: Season 1
|314,500,000
|38,400,000
Most Watched English Language Movies of First Half of 2024
|#
|Title
|Hours Watched
|Views
|1
|Damsel
|263,700,000
|143,800,000
|2
|Lift
|230,800,000
|129,400,000
|3
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|123,100,000
|80,300,000
|4
|Mother of the Bride
|116,500,000
|77,700,000
|5
|Atlas
|154,200,000
|77,100,000
|6
|Minions
|110,200,000
|72,700,000
|7
|Irish Wish
|113,000,000
|72,100,000
|8
|The Boss Baby
|103,800,000
|63,600,000
|9
|Despicable Me 3
|92,400,000
|61,600,000
|10
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|95,600,000
|57,400,000
Most Watched Non-English Language Series of First Half of 2024
|#
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|1
|Berlin: Season 1
|318400000
|48500000
|2
|The Asunta Case: Limited Series
|166,300,000
|30,700,000
|3
|Queen of Tears: Limited Series
|682,600,000
|29,200,000
|4
|Raising Voices: Season 1
|153,800,000
|25,400,000
|5
|Parasyte: The Grey: Limited Series
|126,800,000
|25,400,000
|6
|Furies: Season 1
|139,900,000
|23,300,000
|7
|The Signal: Limited Series
|80,200,000
|19,300,000
|8
|My Demon: Limited Series
|311,200,000
|17,700,000
|9
|Masha and the Bear: Season 5
|56,900,000
|17,400,000
|10
|Bandidos: Season 1
|86,100,000
|16,100,000
Most Watched Non-English Films for the First Half of 2024
|#
|Title
|Hours Watched
|Views
|1
|Society of the Snow
|252,500,000
|103,800,000
|2
|Under Paris
|146,800,000
|84,700,000
|3
|Badland Hunters
|97,300,000
|53,600,000
|4
|The Tearsmith
|92,200,000
|52,700,000
|5
|The Wages of Fear
|83,500,000
|47,300,000
|6
|Colors of Evil: Red
|78,700,000
|42,200,000
|7
|Sixty Minutes
|60,100,000
|40,100,000
|8
|Through My Window 3: Looking at You
|58,400,000
|33,400,000
|9
|No Pressure
|52,400,000
|27,800,000
|10
|Godzilla Minus One
|57,500,000
|27,400,000
As a reminder, you can quickly sift through the Netflix Engagement Reports (including an exclusive combined 2023 report) using our tools using the link below. The tools allow you to sort the reports easily and search for individual titles much more quickly than the Excel spreadsheets Netflix provides.Netflix Engagement Report Search (2023-2024) >
