‘Damsel’, ‘Lift’, ‘Fool Me Once’, and ‘Bridgerton’ Most Watched Netflix Titles in First Half of 2024

For data nerds, it’s like Christmas day, with the third bi-annual Netflix Engagement Report dropping today, revealing the watch hours and views for over 16,000 unique series and movies. What came out on top? Here are the key takeaways from the new Engagement Report and the top 10 movies and series of the first half of 2024 broken into English titles and non-English titles.

Per Netflix’s release, they shined a particular spotlight on the dominance of the United Kingdom’s output for the first half of the year (partially due to the Hollywood strikes of last year!) and how well some of its other international titles did. They also talk about how watch time is up, stating, “In the first half of 2024, people watched over 94 billion hours on Netflix — a reflection of how much our members love our stories and value our service.”

So, what were the most-watched titles of the first half of 2024? Here’s the breakdown:

Most Watched English Language Series of First Half of 2024

# Title Hours Watched Views 1 Fool Me Once: Limited Series 689,500,000 107,500,000 2 Bridgerton: Season 3 733,800,000 91,900,000 3 Baby Reindeer: Limited Series 347,600,000 87,600,000 4 The Gentlemen: Season 1 507,300,000 75,900,000 5 Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1 515,300,000 71,100,000 6 Griselda: Limited Series 383,000,000 69,200,000 7 American Nightmare: Season 1 123,700,000 55,000,000 8 3 Body Problem: Season 1 388,100,000 52,400,000 9 One Day: Limited Series 263,000,000 39,400,000 10 Bridgerton: Season 1 314,500,000 38,400,000

Most Watched English Language Movies of First Half of 2024

# Title Hours Watched Views 1 Damsel 263,700,000 143,800,000 2 Lift 230,800,000 129,400,000 3 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 123,100,000 80,300,000 4 Mother of the Bride 116,500,000 77,700,000 5 Atlas 154,200,000 77,100,000 6 Minions 110,200,000 72,700,000 7 Irish Wish 113,000,000 72,100,000 8 The Boss Baby 103,800,000 63,600,000 9 Despicable Me 3 92,400,000 61,600,000 10 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 95,600,000 57,400,000

Most Watched Non-English Language Series of First Half of 2024

# Title Hours Views 1 Berlin: Season 1 318400000 48500000 2 The Asunta Case: Limited Series 166,300,000 30,700,000 3 Queen of Tears: Limited Series 682,600,000 29,200,000 4 Raising Voices: Season 1 153,800,000 25,400,000 5 Parasyte: The Grey: Limited Series 126,800,000 25,400,000 6 Furies: Season 1 139,900,000 23,300,000 7 The Signal: Limited Series 80,200,000 19,300,000 8 My Demon: Limited Series 311,200,000 17,700,000 9 Masha and the Bear: Season 5 56,900,000 17,400,000 10 Bandidos: Season 1 86,100,000 16,100,000

Most Watched Non-English Films for the First Half of 2024

# Title Hours Watched Views 1 Society of the Snow 252,500,000 103,800,000 2 Under Paris 146,800,000 84,700,000 3 Badland Hunters 97,300,000 53,600,000 4 The Tearsmith 92,200,000 52,700,000 5 The Wages of Fear 83,500,000 47,300,000 6 Colors of Evil: Red 78,700,000 42,200,000 7 Sixty Minutes 60,100,000 40,100,000 8 Through My Window 3: Looking at You 58,400,000 33,400,000 9 No Pressure 52,400,000 27,800,000 10 Godzilla Minus One 57,500,000 27,400,000

