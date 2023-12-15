Netflix Sets ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’ Documentary From Director Bao Nguyen

What’s on Netflix has learned that Netflix is set to release a new documentary covering the 1985 American Music Awards and the creation of the charity hit “We Are the World,” which became the eighth-best-selling physical single of all time.

Award-winning director Bao Nguyen is behind the new feature documentary and it serves as his Netflix debut, having previously worked on documentaries and shorts for HBO, PBS, and The New York Times. His most known documentaries include Be Water and Live from New York!

Producers on the documentary include Julia Nottingham, George Hencken, Lionel Richie, Bruce Eskowitz, Larry Klein, and Harriet Sternberg. Nic Zimmermann serves as the editor, and Caleb Heller as the director of photography.

Per the description found on the British Council website, here’s what you can expect from the 1 hour and 42-minute documentary:

“On January 28th, 1985, the stage was set for the annual American Music Awards. Some of the biggest names in pop—Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, and Tina Turner—were gathered in Hollywood for the most prestigious night in the music calendar. After the awards show ended, the artists reconvened at a top-secret recording studio to sing what would become the legendary global pop song ‘We Are The World,’ in aid of poverty relief in Africa. Over the next twelve hours, egos were tested, tempers frayed, and pressure mounted as 46 superstars raced against the clock to pull off the most audacious feat in recording history. Told through incredible behind-the-scenes archive footage and interviews with music royalty, this is the extraordinary story of the greatest night in pop…”

The British-based production company Dorothy St Pictures is behind the new documentary, which has previously teamed with Netflix on docs like Pamela: A Love Story and, more recently, The Devil on Trial.

Elsewhere, they’ve also worked on If The Streets, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

No release date has been set for the documentary yet, although it was recently rated by the MPA, receiving a PG-13 for strong language.

We’ll soon include The Greatest Night In Pop in our list of every confirmed movie, series, and documentary set to release in 2024.

