Every Netflix Original Removed from Netflix

We realize the title on this post is a little confusing as Netflix Originals, you’d have thought are on Netflix to stay. That’s not always the case however as we’ll explore below. Here’s a list of all the Netflix Originals that have been removed from Netflix.

To get to the bottom of why Netflix Original titles leave, they usually fall into one of several categories.

The majority leave because they are not owned by Netflix. Instead, they’re distributed internationally exclusively by Netflix for a fixed period of time.

Secondly, it could be temporary or permanent licensing problems. For example, Beat Bugs left due to licensing problems for a short period of time whereas Slasher has been removed because the owner of the series went bankrupt.

Thirdly, some titles that are time-specific. These include New Year’s Countdowns for example.

Finally, you may find Netflix Originals are removed from some regions due to laws. We’ll cover those in a second.

Netflix Originals Removed from Netflix due to Licensing

Now let’s take you through the list of Netflix Originals that have been removed (we may have missed a few but we will be updating this over time).

The Killing (Seasons 1-4) – Removed August 2018 – Despite reviving the series, Fox opted to put the shows first three seasons on Hulu.

– Removed August 2018 – Despite reviving the series, Fox opted to put the shows first three seasons on Hulu. River (Season 1) – Removed October 2019 – Only international distributor for the BBC series.

– Removed October 2019 – Only international distributor for the BBC series. Estocolmo (Season 1) – Removed November 2019 – Argentinian series that Netflix carried internationally.

– Removed November 2019 – Argentinian series that Netflix carried internationally. Happy Valley (Seasons 1-2) – Removed March 2020 – Another BBC series Netflix only distributed for a limited time internationally.

– Removed March 2020 – Another BBC series Netflix only distributed for a limited time internationally. Chewing Gum (Seasons 1-2) – Removed April 2020 – Netflix only served as the international distributor and lost the rights after a fixed period.

Slasher (Seasons 1-3) – Removed April 2020 – Removed due to Kew Media Group going bankrupt could come back.

– Removed April 2020 – Removed due to Kew Media Group going bankrupt could come back. Case (Season 1) – Removed May 2020 – Chilean series Netflix carried internationally.

– Removed May 2020 – Chilean series Netflix carried internationally. NSU German History X (Limited Series) – Removed July 2020 –

As you can see, this list is not expansive for now but will be slowly building over time as Netflix loses the rights to shows it currently carries under its Netflix Original banner.

Netflix Originals Removed due to government takedowns

The most famous example of Netflix getting ordered to remove content is with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. An episode critical of the regime in the country was ordered to be pulled back in January 2019.

The following titles were removed from Netflix Singapore and has been removed from several other regions too.

The Last Hangover

The Temptation of Christ

Cooking on High

Disjointed

That’s the current list. We’ll keep expanding this over time as and when other Netflix Originals depart from the service.