Netflix Spy Thriller ‘Munich’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has released some excellent period-dramas, and now we’re going to see an equally brilliant period-thriller in 2021. Netflix is adapting Robert Harris’ novel Munich into an Original, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the spy-thriller, including, production updates, cast news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Munich is an upcoming Netflix Original spy thriller, directed by Christian Schwochow, and based on the novel of the same name by author Robert Harris. The screenplay was written by Ben Power, who has worked alongside Schwochow on the Netflix Original series The Crown.

When is the Netflix release date for Munich?

It has been confirmed that Munich will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2021. It’s unsure which month the movie will arrive, but it’s likely to release in the latter half of 2021.

What is the plot of Munich?

It’s Autumn, 1938 and once again Europe is on the brink of war as Hitler eyes the nation of Czechoslovakia for his exapnsion of Nazi Germany. In Britain, the Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, is desperately seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, in the hope to avoid a catastrophic war. Meanwhile, a British civil servant, Hugh Legat, and the German diplomat Paul von Hartmann, travel to the Munich conference. Political Subterfuge threatens to destroy any hope of peace, as the pair face real danger while the eyes of the world are watching, in the hopes war will be averted.

Who are the cast members of Munich?

So far, the following cast members have confirmed roles in Munich:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Neville Chamberlain Jeremy Irons Dead Ringers | The Lion King | Assassin’s Creed Hugh Legat George MacKay Captain Fantastic | 1917 | Peter Pan Paul Hartman Jannis Niehwöhner Ruby Red | Spahhire Blue | Emerald Green Helen Winter Sandra Hüller Toni Erdmann | In the Aisles | Above Us Only Sky Lenya Liv Lisa Fries Zurich | Babylon Berlin | The Wave Franz Sauer August Diehl Inglourious Basterds | A Hidden Life | 23 Pamela Legat Erin Doherty The Crown | Intelligent Design | Les Miserables Adolf Hitler Martin Wuttke Inglourious Basterds | Hanna | Cloud Atlas

According to author Robert Harris, Munich will paint a much more sympathetic light on Neville Chamberlain:

It’s great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons’s stature playing Neville Chamberlain. This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light.

Due to the controversial way Neville Chamberlain resigned from his position as Prime Minister, he has often been the subject of ridicule in television and movies.

What is the production status of Munich?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 12/11/2020)

We now have confirmation that shooting for Munich has begun in Germany. Once filming has concluded there, production will then move to the UK.

Are you excited for the release of Munich on Netflix? let us know in the comments below!