List of Netflix Movies Released Theatrically or Debuted at a Film Festival

Netflix is reportedly pushing more in theatrical releases but they’ve already been in the theatrical game for a while. Below, we’ll walk you through every single Netflix Original movie to have received a theatrical release or to have debuted at a film festival throughout Netflix’s history.

Note: special thanks to FilmsDeLover on Twitter for help with fleshing out this list. This list is a work-in-progress. If we’ve missed any please don’t hesitate to reach out in the comments or on social media. This list currently only includes global Netflix Original movie releases.

Why does Netflix release movies theatrically?

Going forward, it’s been suggested that Netflix may put more movies out theatrically to give them more “cultural impact”.

Are there box office figures for Netflix movies?

In short, no. Netflix does not release its box office figures as other studios do. There are instances where either international figures or other figures get released in the press but how accurate they are is unclear. We’ll include them in the notes below where we can.

Many documentaries also premiered at film festivals but we’re going to put those in a separate list further down the line for the sake of brevity.

Every Netflix Theatrical/Festival Debut Release by Year

2021 Theatrical Releases

2021 will see a heavily stacked second half of the year with the majority of theatrical releases coming out during the fall. Given the pandemic was still at large in the first half of 2021, that should hardly be surprising.

Army of the Dead reportedly scored $1 million in the US box office which goes against its reported $90 million budget.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Date Netflix Release Date The White Tiger Limited Theatrical Release January 13th January 22nd The Dig Limited Theatrical Release January 15th January 29th Malcolm & Marie Limited Theatrical Release January 29th February 5th Army of the Dead Limited Theatrical Release May 14th May 21st Beckett Locarno August 4th August 13th Kate Limited Theatrical Release September 15th September 15th The Starling Limited Theatrical Release September 19th September 24th The Guilty Limited Theatrical Release September 24th October 1st Fever Dream Limited Theatrical Release October TBD October TBD The Harder They Fall Limited Theatrical Release October 22nd November 3rd Passing Limited Theatrical Release October 27th November 10th tick, tick…BOOM! Limited Theatrical Release November 12th November 19th Bruised Limited Theatrical Release November 17th November 24th 7 Prisoners Limited Theatrical Release November TBD November TBD The Power of the Dog Limited Theatrical Release November 17th December 1st The Unforgivable Limited Theatrical Release November 24th December 10th The Hand of God Limited Theatrical Release December 3rd December 15th Don’t Look Up Limited Theatrical Release December 10th December 24th The Lost Daughter Limited Theatrical Release December 17th December 31st

2020 Netflix Theatrical Releases

The Trial of the Chicago 7 reportedly opened in 100 theaters with reports that the movie only averaged 10 people a showing.

It’s worth noting too that Da 5 Bloods was originally slated for a theatrical release.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Netflix Release Date The Forty-Year-Old Version Sundance + Showed in Netflix’s The Paris January 25th October 9th, 2020 Horse Girl Sundance January 27th February 7th His House Sundance January 27th October 30th Lost Girl Sundance January 28th March 13th Sergio Sundance January 28th April 17th Taylor Swift: Miss Americana Limited Theatrical Release January 31st January 31st The Decline Limited Theatrical Release February 2020 March 27th Tigertail Limited Theatrical Release April 10th April 10th The Half of It Tribeca Film Festival April 18th May 1st The Last Thing He Wanted Sundance January 27th February 21st I’m Thinking of Ending Things Limited Theatrical Release August 28th September 4th Pieces of Her TIFF + Limited Theatrical Release September 4th / December 30th January 7th, 2021 The Devil All the Time Limited Theatrical Release September 11th September 16th Concrete Cowboy TIFF September 13th April 2, 2021 The Trial of the Chicago 7 Limited Theatrical Release September 25th October 16th Rebecca Select British Theaters October 16th October 21st Over the Moon MFF + Limited Theatrical Release October 17th / October 23rd October 23rd The Life Ahead Limited Release November 6th November 13th Hillbilly Elegy Limited Theatrical Release November 11th November 24th MANK Limited Theatrical Release November 13th December 4th Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Limited Theatrical Release November 25th December 18th The Prom Limited Theatrical Release December 4th December 11th The Midnight Sky Limited Theatrical Release December 11th December 23rd

2019 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Netflix Release Date Velvet Buzzsaw Sundance + Limited Theatrical Release January 27th February 1st High Flying Bird Slamdance January 27th February 8th Paddleton Sundance February 1st February 22nd Triple Frontier Limited Theatrical Release March 6th March 13th The Highwaymen SXSW + Limited Theatrical Release March 10th / March 15th March 29th Wine Country Limited Theatrical Release May 8th May 10th Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story Limited Theatrical Release June 12th June 12th The Red Sea Diving Resort SFJFF July 28th July 31st Marriage Story Venice + Limited Theatrical Release August 29th / November 6th November 15th The Two Popes Telluride + TIFF + Limited Theatrical Release August 31st / September 9th / Nomveber 27th December 20th The Laundromat Venice + Limited Theatrical Release September 1st / September 27th October 18th The King Veince + Limited Theatrical Release September 2nd October 11th Dolemite Is My Name TIFF + Limited Theatrical Release September 7th / October 4th October 25th American Son TIFF September 12th November 1st In the Tall Grass Fantastic Fest September 20th October 4th In the Shadow of the Moon Fantastic Fest September 21st September 27th Fractured Fantastic Fest September 22nd October 11th Seventeen San Sebastián + Limited Theatrical Release September 27th October 18th The Irishman NYFF + Limited Theatrical Release September 27th / November 1st (Nov 15 – International) November 27th Earthquake Bird LFF + Limited Theatrical Release October 10th / November 1st November 15th El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Limited Theatrical Release October 11th October 11th Klaus Limited Theatrical Release November 8th November 15th 6 Underground Limited Theatrical Release December 13th December 13th

2018 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Netflix Release Date Private Life Sundance January 18th October 5th Come Sunday Sundance January 21st April 13th Roxanne Roxanne Sundance January 22nd March 23rd Monster Sundance January 22nd May 7th, 2021 A Futile and Stupid Gesture Sundance January 24th January 26th The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter SXSW March 10th July 6th First Match SXSW March 12th March 30th 6 Balloons SXSW March 12th April 6th Paradox SXSW March 15th March 23rd Alex Strangelove SFF April 14th June 8th Calibre Edinburgh International Film Festival+ Limited Theatrical Release June 22nd June 29th The Most Assassinated Woman in the World BIFFF – September 7th Cam FIFF July 18th November 16th The Other Side of the Wind Venice August 31st November 2nd On My Skin Venice August 29th September 12th ROMA Venice + Limited Theatrical Release August 30th / November 23rd December 14th The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Venice + Limited Theatrical Release August 31st November 9th 22 July Venice + Limited Theatrical Release September 5th / October 10th October 10th Outlaw King TIFF September 6th November 9th Lionheart TIFF September 7th January 4th, 2019 Soni Venice September 8th January 18th, 2019 The Land of Steady Habits TIFF September 12th September 14th Hold the Dark TIFF September 12th September 28th The Perfection Fantastic Fest September 20th May 24th, 2019 Apostle Fantastic Fest September 21st October 12th The Night Comes for Us Fantastic Fest September 21st October 19th Bird Box AFI Fest + Limited Theatrical Release November 12th December 14th Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Limited Theatrical Release November 29th December 7th Benji Limited International Release December 28th March 16th

2017 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Netflix released 40 movies globally in 2017.

Notably, in 2017, Okja was the first movie from Netflix to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival although it wasn’t without controversy.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Netflix Release Date Imperial Dreams Sundance January 20th February 3rd I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore Sundance January 19th February 24th Mudbound Sundance + Limited Theatrical January 21st November 17th Burning Sands Sundance January 24th March 10th Deidra & Laney Rob a Train Sundance January 23rd March 17th The Discovery Sundance January 20th March 31st To the Bone Sundance January 22nd July 14th The Polka King Sundance January 22nd January 12th, 2018 The Incredible Jessica James Sundance January 27th July 28th The Most Hated Woman in America SXSW March 14th March 24th Win It All SXSW March 11th April 7th Small Crimes SXSW March 11th April 28th Okja Cannes May 18th June 28th Death Note FrightFest August 24th August 25th First They Killed My Father Telluride + TIFF – September 15th Our Souls at Night Venice Film Festival September 1st September 27th Unicorn Store TIFF September 11th April 5th, 2019 Cargo Adelaide Film Festival October 6th May 18th, 2018 The Meyerowitz Stories Cannes + Limited Release May 21st / October 13th October 13th 1922 Fantastic Fest September 23rd October 20th

2016 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Netflix released 17 movies globally in 2016 with the vast majority debuting at a film festival. Only one movie got a somewhat limited theatrical release with XOXO playing in one theater for a week.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical Release Netflix Release Date Tallulah Sundance January 23rd July 29th Brahman Naman Sundance January 24th July 7th The Fundamentals of Caring Sundance January 29th June 24th Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday SXSW March 17th March 18th Rebirth Tribeca April 17th July 15th Mercy LA Film Fest June 4th November 22nd The Siege of Jadotville Galway Film Festival + Limited Release July 10th / September 19th October 7th XOXO Limited (Laemmle Royal Theater) August 24th August 26th Barry TIFF September 10th December 16th ARQ TIFF September 9th September 16th Mascots TIFF September 10th October 13th I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House TIFF September 10th October 28th Tramps TIFF September 10th April 21st, 2017

2015 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Beasts of No Nation was the first movie that got Netflix into the movie business. It debuted at the Toronto Film Festival while also getting a limited theatrical release from Bleecker Street day and date with the Netflix launch.

The Numbers suggest the movie grossed just shy of $100,000.

Netflix only released two movies for the entirety of 2015 with the other being Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6.