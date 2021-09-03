What's on Netflix > Netflix News > List of Netflix Movies Released Theatrically or Debuted at a Film Festival

List of Netflix Movies Released Theatrically or Debuted at a Film Festival

by @kasey__moore on September 3, 2021, 7:55 am EST
netflix theatrical festival debuts

Netflix is reportedly pushing more in theatrical releases but they’ve already been in the theatrical game for a while. Below, we’ll walk you through every single Netflix Original movie to have received a theatrical release or to have debuted at a film festival throughout Netflix’s history. 

Note: special thanks to FilmsDeLover on Twitter for help with fleshing out this list. This list is a work-in-progress. If we’ve missed any please don’t hesitate to reach out in the comments or on social media. This list currently only includes global Netflix Original movie releases.

Why does Netflix release movies theatrically?

Going forward, it’s been suggested that Netflix may put more movies out theatrically to give them more “cultural impact”.

Are there box office figures for Netflix movies?

In short, no. Netflix does not release its box office figures as other studios do. There are instances where either international figures or other figures get released in the press but how accurate they are is unclear. We’ll include them in the notes below where we can.

Many documentaries also premiered at film festivals but we’re going to put those in a separate list further down the line for the sake of brevity.

Every Netflix Theatrical/Festival Debut Release by Year

2021 Theatrical Releases

2021 netflix theatrical releases

2021 will see a heavily stacked second half of the year with the majority of theatrical releases coming out during the fall. Given the pandemic was still at large in the first half of 2021, that should hardly be surprising. 

Army of the Dead reportedly scored $1 million in the US box office which goes against its reported $90 million budget. 

Movie NameTheatrical Release TypeTheatrical Release DateNetflix Release Date
The White TigerLimited Theatrical ReleaseJanuary 13thJanuary 22nd
The DigLimited Theatrical ReleaseJanuary 15thJanuary 29th
Malcolm & MarieLimited Theatrical ReleaseJanuary 29thFebruary 5th
Army of the DeadLimited Theatrical ReleaseMay 14thMay 21st
BeckettLocarnoAugust 4thAugust 13th
KateLimited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 15thSeptember 15th
The StarlingLimited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 19thSeptember 24th
The GuiltyLimited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 24thOctober 1st
Fever DreamLimited Theatrical ReleaseOctober TBDOctober TBD
The Harder They FallLimited Theatrical ReleaseOctober 22ndNovember 3rd
PassingLimited Theatrical ReleaseOctober 27thNovember 10th
tick, tick…BOOM!Limited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 12thNovember 19th
BruisedLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 17thNovember 24th
7 PrisonersLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember TBDNovember TBD
The Power of the DogLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 17thDecember 1st
The UnforgivableLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 24thDecember 10th
The Hand of GodLimited Theatrical ReleaseDecember 3rdDecember 15th
Don’t Look UpLimited Theatrical ReleaseDecember 10thDecember 24th
The Lost DaughterLimited Theatrical ReleaseDecember 17thDecember 31st

2020 Netflix Theatrical Releases

netflix 2020 theatrical releases

The Trial of the Chicago 7 reportedly opened in 100 theaters with reports that the movie only averaged 10 people a showing.

It’s worth noting too that Da 5 Bloods was originally slated for a theatrical release.

Movie NameTheatrical Release TypeTheatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
The Forty-Year-Old VersionSundance + Showed in Netflix’s The ParisJanuary 25thOctober 9th, 2020
Horse Girl SundanceJanuary 27thFebruary 7th
His HouseSundanceJanuary 27thOctober 30th
Lost GirlSundanceJanuary 28thMarch 13th
SergioSundance January 28thApril 17th
Taylor Swift: Miss AmericanaLimited Theatrical ReleaseJanuary 31stJanuary 31st
The DeclineLimited Theatrical ReleaseFebruary 2020March 27th
TigertailLimited Theatrical ReleaseApril 10thApril 10th
The Half of ItTribeca Film FestivalApril 18thMay 1st
The Last Thing He WantedSundanceJanuary 27thFebruary 21st
I’m Thinking of Ending ThingsLimited Theatrical Release August 28thSeptember 4th
Pieces of HerTIFF + Limited Theatrical Release September 4th / December 30thJanuary 7th, 2021
The Devil All the TimeLimited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 11thSeptember 16th
Concrete CowboyTIFF September 13thApril 2, 2021
The Trial of the Chicago 7Limited Theatrical Release September 25thOctober 16th
Rebecca Select British TheatersOctober 16thOctober 21st
Over the MoonMFF + Limited Theatrical Release October 17th / October 23rdOctober 23rd
The Life AheadLimited ReleaseNovember 6thNovember 13th
Hillbilly ElegyLimited Theatrical Release November 11thNovember 24th
MANKLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 13thDecember 4th
Ma Rainey’s Black BottomLimited Theatrical Release November 25thDecember 18th
The PromLimited Theatrical Release December 4thDecember 11th
The Midnight SkyLimited Theatrical ReleaseDecember 11thDecember 23rd

2019 Netflix Theatrical Releases

2019 netflix theatrical releases
Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
Velvet BuzzsawSundance + Limited Theatrical ReleaseJanuary 27thFebruary 1st
High Flying BirdSlamdanceJanuary 27thFebruary 8th
PaddletonSundanceFebruary 1stFebruary 22nd
Triple FrontierLimited Theatrical ReleaseMarch 6thMarch 13th
The HighwaymenSXSW + Limited Theatrical ReleaseMarch 10th / March 15thMarch 29th
Wine CountryLimited Theatrical ReleaseMay 8thMay 10th
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan StoryLimited Theatrical Release June 12thJune 12th
The Red Sea Diving ResortSFJFFJuly 28thJuly 31st
Marriage StoryVenice + Limited Theatrical ReleaseAugust 29th / November 6thNovember 15th
The Two Popes Telluride + TIFF + Limited Theatrical ReleaseAugust 31st / September 9th / Nomveber 27thDecember 20th
The LaundromatVenice + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 1st / September 27thOctober 18th
The KingVeince + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 2ndOctober 11th
Dolemite Is My NameTIFF + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 7th / October 4thOctober 25th
American SonTIFF September 12thNovember 1st
In the Tall GrassFantastic Fest September 20thOctober 4th
In the Shadow of the MoonFantastic FestSeptember 21stSeptember 27th
FracturedFantastic FestSeptember 22ndOctober 11th
SeventeenSan Sebastián + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 27thOctober 18th
The IrishmanNYFF + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 27th / November 1st (Nov 15 – International)November 27th
Earthquake BirdLFF + Limited Theatrical ReleaseOctober 10th / November 1stNovember 15th
El Camino: A Breaking Bad MovieLimited Theatrical ReleaseOctober 11th October 11th
KlausLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 8thNovember 15th
6 UndergroundLimited Theatrical Release December 13th December 13th

2018 Netflix Theatrical Releases

2018 netflix theatrical releases
Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
Private LifeSundanceJanuary 18thOctober 5th
Come SundaySundanceJanuary 21stApril 13th
Roxanne RoxanneSundanceJanuary 22ndMarch 23rd
MonsterSundanceJanuary 22ndMay 7th, 2021
A Futile and Stupid GestureSundanceJanuary 24thJanuary 26th
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer HunterSXSWMarch 10thJuly 6th
First MatchSXSWMarch 12thMarch 30th
6 BalloonsSXSWMarch 12thApril 6th
ParadoxSXSWMarch 15thMarch 23rd
Alex StrangeloveSFFApril 14thJune 8th
CalibreEdinburgh International Film Festival+ Limited Theatrical Release June 22ndJune 29th
The Most Assassinated Woman in the WorldBIFFFSeptember 7th
CamFIFFJuly 18thNovember 16th
The Other Side of the Wind Venice August 31stNovember 2nd
On My SkinVeniceAugust 29thSeptember 12th
ROMAVenice + Limited Theatrical ReleaseAugust 30th / November 23rdDecember 14th
The Ballad of Buster ScruggsVenice + Limited Theatrical ReleaseAugust 31stNovember 9th
22 JulyVenice + Limited Theatrical ReleaseSeptember 5th / October 10th October 10th
Outlaw KingTIFFSeptember 6thNovember 9th
LionheartTIFFSeptember 7thJanuary 4th, 2019
SoniVeniceSeptember 8thJanuary 18th, 2019
The Land of Steady HabitsTIFFSeptember 12thSeptember 14th
Hold the DarkTIFFSeptember 12thSeptember 28th
The PerfectionFantastic FestSeptember 20thMay 24th, 2019
ApostleFantastic FestSeptember 21stOctober 12th
The Night Comes for UsFantastic Fest September 21st October 19th
Bird BoxAFI Fest + Limited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 12thDecember 14th
Mowgli: Legend of the JungleLimited Theatrical ReleaseNovember 29thDecember 7th
BenjiLimited International ReleaseDecember 28thMarch 16th

2017 Netflix Theatrical Releases

2017 netflix theatrical releases

Netflix released 40 movies globally in 2017.

Notably, in 2017, Okja was the first movie from Netflix to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival although it wasn’t without controversy.

Movie NameTheatrical Release TypeTheatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
Imperial DreamsSundanceJanuary 20thFebruary 3rd
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World AnymoreSundanceJanuary 19thFebruary 24th
MudboundSundance + Limited TheatricalJanuary 21stNovember 17th
Burning SandsSundanceJanuary 24thMarch 10th
Deidra & Laney Rob a TrainSundanceJanuary 23rdMarch 17th
The DiscoverySundanceJanuary 20thMarch 31st
To the BoneSundanceJanuary 22ndJuly 14th
The Polka KingSundanceJanuary 22ndJanuary 12th, 2018
The Incredible Jessica JamesSundanceJanuary 27thJuly 28th
The Most Hated Woman in AmericaSXSWMarch 14thMarch 24th
Win It AllSXSWMarch 11thApril 7th
Small CrimesSXSWMarch 11thApril 28th
OkjaCannesMay 18thJune 28th
Death NoteFrightFestAugust 24thAugust 25th
First They Killed My FatherTelluride + TIFFSeptember 15th
Our Souls at NightVenice Film FestivalSeptember 1stSeptember 27th
Unicorn StoreTIFFSeptember 11thApril 5th, 2019
CargoAdelaide Film FestivalOctober 6thMay 18th, 2018
The Meyerowitz StoriesCannes + Limited ReleaseMay 21st / October 13th October 13th
1922Fantastic FestSeptember 23rdOctober 20th

2016 Netflix Theatrical Releases

2016 netflix theatrical releases

Netflix released 17 movies globally in 2016 with the vast majority debuting at a film festival. Only one movie got a somewhat limited theatrical release with XOXO playing in one theater for a week.

Movie NameTheatrical Release TypeTheatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
TallulahSundanceJanuary 23rdJuly 29th
Brahman NamanSundanceJanuary 24thJuly 7th
The Fundamentals of CaringSundanceJanuary 29thJune 24th
Pee-Wee’s Big HolidaySXSWMarch 17thMarch 18th
RebirthTribecaApril 17thJuly 15th
MercyLA Film FestJune 4thNovember 22nd
The Siege of JadotvilleGalway Film Festival + Limited ReleaseJuly 10th / September 19thOctober 7th
XOXOLimited (Laemmle Royal Theater)August 24thAugust 26th
BarryTIFFSeptember 10thDecember 16th
ARQTIFFSeptember 9thSeptember 16th
MascotsTIFFSeptember 10thOctober 13th
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the HouseTIFFSeptember 10thOctober 28th
TrampsTIFFSeptember 10thApril 21st, 2017

2015 Netflix Theatrical Releases

Beasts of No Nation was the first movie that got Netflix into the movie business. It debuted at the Toronto Film Festival while also getting a limited theatrical release from Bleecker Street day and date with the Netflix launch.

The Numbers suggest the movie grossed just shy of $100,000.

Netflix only released two movies for the entirety of 2015 with the other being Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Type Theatrical ReleaseNetflix Release Date
Beasts of No NationSundance + Limited ReleaseOctober 16thOctober 16th

