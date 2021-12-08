‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Headline Google’s 2021 “Year In Search” Lists

Google’s Year in Search report is out and Netflix features prominently in the most searched shows list but not so much in the most searched movies of the year. Squid Game and Bridgerton are the biggest winners for Netflix in 2021.

All of the lists below are sourced from the Year in Search 2021 guide released by Google on December 8th, 2021. According to the footnotes of each page, “lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year when compared to the previous year.”

Global Trending Searches on Google in 2021

Most Searched TV Shows Globally in 2021

On the TV side, Netflix managed to capture both the number 1 and number 2 slots with Squid Game and Bridgerton (which released in December 2020 it’s worth noting).

In all, Netflix had 60% of the total number of shows in the most searched list for 2021. In 2020, Netflix held 90% of the global TV spots.

Squid Game – Netflix Bridgerton – Netflix WandaVision – Disney+ Cobra Kai – Netflix Loki – Disney+ Sweet Tooth – Netflix Lupin – Netflix Ginny and Georgia – Netflix True Beauty – Prime Video (outside of South Korea) BBB21 – N/A

Most Searched Movies Globally in 2021

On the movies front, only two Netflix movies featured in the top 10 most searched global movies this year. That’s still up from 2020 where only 365 Days featured.

Eternals – Disney Disney+ Black Widow – Disney / Disney+ Dune – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney / Disney+ Red Notice – Netflix Mortal Kombat – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Cruella – Disney+ Halloween Kills – Universal / Peacock Godzilla vs. Kong – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Army of the Dead – Netflix

United States Trending Searches in 2021

In the United States where the streaming wars are perhaps at their height with the number of players involved and money being spent, Netflix still fared well at least on the TV side of things. On the movie side, not so much with not a single Netflix movie featuring.

Let’s break it down:

Most Searched TV Shows in the United States in 2021

Squid Game – Netflix Bridgerton – Netflix WandaVision – Disney+ Ginny and Georgia – Netflix Cobra Kai – Netflix Firefly Lane – Netflix Manifest – NBC (now Netflix) Mare of Easttown – HBO/HBO Max Loki – Disney+ Midnight Mass – Netflix

Most Searched Movies in the United States in 2021

Black Widow – Disney Eternals – Disney Halloween Kills – Universal/Peacock Mortal Kombat – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Dune – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney / Disney+ Godzilla vs. Kong – Warner Brothers / HBO Max The Suicide Squad – Warner Brothers / HBO Max Space Jam – Warner Brothers / HBO Max In the Heights – Warner Brothers / HBO Max

United Kingdom Trending Searches in 2021

A few surprises in the UK trending searches of 2021. Squid Game and Bridgerton follows the trend seen elsewhere in the world but the remainder of the UK TV list consists of mostly UK productions on local channels or on Netflix (Behind Her Eyes being the main one). This could suggest why Netflix is investing so heavily in local productions in the UK.

On the movie side, the only real change from the above lists is No Time To Die, the James Bond movie of 2021 which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Most Searched TV Shows in the United Kingdom in 2021

Squid Game – Netflix Bridgerton – Netflix The Serpent – BBC (added to Netflix at later date) Line Of Duty – BBC Love Island – ITV Behind Her Eyes – Netflix It’s A Sin – Channel 4 Pembrokeshire Murders – ITV Vigil – BBC Friends Reunion – Sky/NowTV

Most Searched Movies in the United Kingdom in 2021

Dune – Warner Brothers / Sky Black Widow – Disney / Disney+ Eternals – Disney / Disney+ No Time To Die – MGM / ? Red Notice – Netflix Army Of The Dead – Netflix Shang Chi – Disney / Disney+ Halloween Kills – Universal / Sky Suicide Squad – Warner Brothers / Sky Jungle Cruise – Disney / Disney+

Are there any big surprises on these lists for you? Let us know in the comments.